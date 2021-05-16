Torrington studio keeps classes going through pandemic

Dance parent Shelby Larkin, who drives three days a week to Torrington from LaGrange to take her daughter, said, “To be honest the year of COVID never crossed our minds when we decided to register for classes again this year at 28th Avenue Dance Studio. We moved here in 2018 and our number one priority after finding a church to attend was to find Tessa a great dance studio. ... When we found out the studio was going to go ahead with the season, we jumped on enrollment. Tessa and I love the education, encouragement and support she receives with all the teachers. Tessa loves dancing and her love has only grown since our arrival here, she looks forward to every opportunity to attend, if she could go to every single class offered, she would. 28th Avenue is her second home and we have felt the love from the moment we walked into the studio.”