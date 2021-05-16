Torrington studio keeps classes going through pandemic

A dark studio with no music playing, no dancers watching their technique in the mirrors, no instructors shouting counts of eight over the music, no laughter and visiting of children as classes changed every hour — that was what COVID-19 brought to 28th Avenue Dance Studio March 2020. A busy studio of 250-plus students was brought to a silence in Torrington. The studio closed its’ doors temporarily March 13, 2020, due to COVID-19.
At the beginning of March 2020, 28th Avenue Dance Studio was still in the process of attending competitions with solos, duets and classes. All costumes had arrived, shoes were all in and students were prepping for their annual recital the first weekend of May.
Then came the mandatory closures. Studio director/instructor Stephanie Kath’s love of teaching dance in this studio for 23 years was brought to an abrupt halt. She vowed this pandemic was not going to stop her or her dancers from doing what they love.
Kath and her daughter, assistant director Taylor, cleaned the studio from top to bottom, sterilizing everything. During the summer, she called the local public health officer to visit with her in what to do to get her studio open.
“We met with Health Officer Heather Saul and did whatever we needed to do in order to open and offer classes,” Kath said. “Dance classes are something that kids and adults need, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally.”
Saul told Kath that they were classified as a gym so had to follow COVID=19 guidelines for gyms.
“She seemed pretty positive about opening as long as we used common sense and followed all the guidelines,” Kath said.
The studio would have to use six-foot distancing, students would not have to wear masks and they had to offer hand sanitizer stations. The Culligan Water dispenser and snack machine would have to be put away and could not be used for students, with students bringing their own water bottles and snacks. Protocols for parents dropping off and picking up children were changed.
Come Sept. 14, the studio finally opened and was ready for students.
“We were not very optimistic about our numbers at the beginning of the season but are so thankful that our parents and dance families trusted in us and supported us,” Kath said. “We are happy to have kept our doors open and continue to provide dance education to our community. It has not been easy, but with the support and kindness of our community, we have persevered.
“The hardest thing for kids to get used to, especially the younger kids, was the lack of physical connection,” Kath said. “We used to hold hands and make a circle to begin class and end class, we weren’t able to do that this year. It was also difficult for them to remain in one place, as we had to keep them six feet apart and were not able to do a lot of ‘across the floor’ exercises.”
Trying to choreograph with distancing and not touching was quite a new experience.
“Choreography was challenging as we were in lines, 6 feet apart without a lot of opportunity to change formations,” Kath said. “The limited class size also made it difficult to choreograph, as we couldn’t group students as normal. We did not do too much traveling because we didn’t want students to get into each other’s space. We were not able to allow students to touch one another so it was impossible to create lifts and partner work. Physical correction to students was used very minimally this year, that sometimes poses a problem for students who respond better to touch, and adjustment opposed to auditory or visual correction.”
Dance Instructors Natalie Davila and Victoria Stromski were on board with getting things going as they followed the lead of the Kath duo.
As the year progressed the studio didn’t really know if they were going to be able to hold their recital.
Kath said, “We were extremely grateful to learn that we had a venue and would be able to have the dancers perform this year. We definitely didn’t want to go another season without a show. We were excited to be able to have that celebration and closure for the year.”
The studio held its annual recital on May 1 and 2 at Torrington High School. The 200 dancers would be able to show what they learned this past year. Diversified Services Inc. was able to begin dancing at the studio in March again. The group practiced for two months and loved performing for the packed auditorium.
Dance parent Shelby Larkin, who drives three days a week to Torrington from LaGrange to take her daughter, said, “To be honest the year of COVID never crossed our minds when we decided to register for classes again this year at 28th Avenue Dance Studio. We moved here in 2018 and our number one priority after finding a church to attend was to find Tessa a great dance studio. ... When we found out the studio was going to go ahead with the season, we jumped on enrollment. Tessa and I love the education, encouragement and support she receives with all the teachers. Tessa loves dancing and her love has only grown since our arrival here, she looks forward to every opportunity to attend, if she could go to every single class offered, she would. 28th Avenue is her second home and we have felt the love from the moment we walked into the studio.”
The plan for the new season is to get back to “as normal as possible.” The studio is opening earlier than usual with an Aug. 4 opening date. New 2021-2022 class schedule is already up for parents/adults to register.