Transforming Cinderella from page to stage

Watching the story of Cinderella unfold at Library Park by the Crane River Theater Company, you wouldn’t have guessed you were sitting with an audience of nearly 500 children.
“That’s never happened before,” children’s librarian Deb Carlson said. “I’ve had them enjoy it, but not like that.”
The kids looked on in wonder as they watched Cinderella dance around in her magical white dress and listened to the beautiful ringing voices of the cast.
Crane River Theater is performing the full-length musical of “Cinderella” as one of their summer 2021 productions. As part of their Page to Stage program, which began nine years ago, select cast members travel to libraries around the state to incorporate parts of the show while reading the story and doing activities with children for an hour-long interactive program.
The actors began by showing the kids how to warm up before a performance. They shook out their arms and legs and jumped up and down. They then helped them decide which character different props belonged to, like the magic wand, a sword and the glass slippers. They transformed into foxes and raccoons and helped call Cinderella onto the stage. From there, they watched as Cinderella transformed from lowly servant into a beautiful princess with the magic of theater.
The actors seemed to have kept the kids’ attention the entire time.
“(Even) I got goosebumps,” Carlson said. “If they’d come again, we’d do it.”
After the show, Carlson announced the winner of the Lego set from the registration event drawing: fourth grader Lyrica Godinez. Then, children all got to indulge in some juice and cookies provided by Arbys.
Carlson thought the first summer reading program had gone incredibly well.
“The kids were so quiet they were just (mesmerized),” she said.
The next scheduled program for the children’s summer reading is the free movie at the Midwest Theater on Tuesday, June 15 for children who have read at least five books. The movie will be “The Secret Life of Pets” and will have two showings, one a 10 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m. Doors open 45 minutes prior to each showing, and adults can attend for $1.
Carlson said that summer reading isn’t over for those who don’t reach five books by Tuesday. There are still plenty of prizes available throughout the summer, so she encourages everyone to keep reading, whether they hit the five book mark for the movie or not.