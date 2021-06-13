Transforming Cinderella from page to stage

Watching the story of Cinderella unfold at Library Park by the Crane River Theater Company, you wouldn’t have guessed you were sitting with an audience of nearly 500 children.

“That’s never happened before,” children’s librarian Deb Carlson said. “I’ve had them enjoy it, but not like that.”

The kids looked on in wonder as they watched Cinderella dance around in her magical white dress and listened to the beautiful ringing voices of the cast.

Crane River Theater is performing the full-length musical of “Cinderella” as one of their summer 2021 productions. As part of their Page to Stage program, which began nine years ago, select cast members travel to libraries around the state to incorporate parts of the show while reading the story and doing activities with children for an hour-long interactive program.

The actors began by showing the kids how to warm up before a performance. They shook out their arms and legs and jumped up and down. They then helped them decide which character different props belonged to, like the magic wand, a sword and the glass slippers. They transformed into foxes and raccoons and helped call Cinderella onto the stage. From there, they watched as Cinderella transformed from lowly servant into a beautiful princess with the magic of theater.