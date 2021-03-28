Two paras take on teaching art one day each week at Lake Minatare

“I do the more basic stuff with the kids,” Claflin said.

Marez called it “actual art” because the students draw and color with Claflin.

Both began teaching the subject right before school shut down last March. They said that they used that time at home to take classes, prepare lesson ideas and learn more about teaching art so they could be ready for this year.

Currently, Lake Minatare is the only elementary school that teaches art in this kind of organized fashion, according to SBPS Director of Communications Melissa Price. She said the other schools often incorporate art in different English Language Arts projects in the classroom.

Marez said that she’s glad Lake Minatare does it differently, because it not only benefits the students, but also the teachers.

“Mr. Behnke … I applaud him because he’s the one that said, ‘No, we need to keep art. The students need to continue that. That’s important,’” Marez said. “Do teachers have time to do art on their own? No. Because, I mean, their day is full, super full.”

While they don’t have backgrounds in art, they both said they understand the importance of teaching it, especially to young children.