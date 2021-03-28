Two paras take on teaching art one day each week at Lake Minatare

Second and third graders sat in the Lake Minatare gymnasium scratching away at black paper Thursday afternoon. As they scratched away certain lines, the paper revealed different colored dolphins based on the color chalk they used in the previous step of the project.
This scratch paper project was the students’ latest endeavor in their weekly art class taught by para educator Linda Claflin and assisted by para educator Nancy Marez.
These two paras are in their second year of teaching art at Lake Minatare, though neither have much of an artistic background.
“Mr. Behnke just said we (Lake Minatare School) want to start teaching art,” Claflin said.
“So he asked Mrs. Claflin, and she stepped on my toe really until I said, OK,” Marez said, with a laugh. “We work well together. Yeah. So, we both decided, yes, that’s what we would do.”
The two of them agreed to trade in their para duties and put on their artist hats for one day a week in the second semester of the school year. Claflin teaches the kindergarten through third grade, and Marez teaches fourth and fifth.
“(I do) the academic side because I have no artistic, creative talents,” Marez said. “I teach skills like the concepts line, color, perspective, shading, symmetry. … I do one, show them what I want and then they are set free to do their interpretation of what we’re doing.”
“I do the more basic stuff with the kids,” Claflin said.
Marez called it “actual art” because the students draw and color with Claflin.
Both began teaching the subject right before school shut down last March. They said that they used that time at home to take classes, prepare lesson ideas and learn more about teaching art so they could be ready for this year.
Currently, Lake Minatare is the only elementary school that teaches art in this kind of organized fashion, according to SBPS Director of Communications Melissa Price. She said the other schools often incorporate art in different English Language Arts projects in the classroom.
Marez said that she’s glad Lake Minatare does it differently, because it not only benefits the students, but also the teachers.
“Mr. Behnke … I applaud him because he’s the one that said, ‘No, we need to keep art. The students need to continue that. That’s important,’” Marez said. “Do teachers have time to do art on their own? No. Because, I mean, their day is full, super full.”
While they don’t have backgrounds in art, they both said they understand the importance of teaching it, especially to young children.
“It uses a different part of your brain. It forces you to be creative,” Marez said. “It’s just another way to help children think.”