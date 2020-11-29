Volunteers say dog-walking makes a great pandemic activity

Every morning Rick Morehouse takes his dogs on a structured walk down Monument Pathway.
Well, they aren’t his dogs, but they might as well be.
Morehouse is one of three regular dog walkers for the Panhandle Humane Society. He’s been doing it for a little under a year now and got started after his own family dog died.
“One of the motivating things for me was, we had a dog for 14 and a half years, which was part of the family,” he said. “We had to put him down about a year and a half ago. It was devastating. And I never thought I could get that attached to a dog. … And it’s just not time (to get another dog), but I can get my dog fix here.”
Morehouse had retired and was at a loss for what to do. Then he saw Coyd Walker, another regular dog walker, taking his daily stroll with the dogs and asked him for more information.
“I was down at the river fishing one day, and Coyd Walker took a dog past, and I asked him about it,” he said. “I’ve kind of been at loose ends since I retired. So, I thought, ‘Wow, what a good way to get exercise.’ And I really liked dogs,” he said.
Walker is a long-time volunteer dog walker for the humane society, having done it off and on four the past seven to eight years. He used to walk dogs three times a week, but this past year he has been coming in every day.
“I remember almost the very first day I did it, I knew I was gonna keep doing it,” he said.
Both Morehouse and Walker said that this activity is a great way for them to not only get exercise but also get their dog fix without the commitment of taking care of a dog full time. Of course, both said you can’t help bond with a few of them.
Walker became particularly fond of a male German shepherd named Smokey, who had been at the shelter for nearly five months. Smokey came with his mom and sister, but the mother dog had to be put down not long after they arrived. Walker said the humane society had tried to adopt out Smokey and his sister together, but they couldn’t get that to work. Smokey was a bit of a handful.
“He was good with people, quite good with people, but he was not good with other dogs, and he was not good with traffic,” Walker said. “At one time, we were not allowed to walk him on the pathway. I was the only one walking him because he was so aggressive to other dogs. ... I was the only one who would do this. I would take him across to the Co-op along that grassy area and walk him along there.”
Nevertheless, Walker’s constant presence eventually helped ease Smokey, and the two developed a unique bond.
“It’s interesting that we kind of have an unwritten understanding that, like, when I was here and Smokey was here, that was Coyd’s dog. He walks him,” Morehouse said. “And then we had one when Turbo was a dog that I walked all the time. And Coyd would not, unless I wasn’t going to be here, he wouldn’t walk Turbo. That was my turf.”
Morehouse and Walker said it’s always a bittersweet moment when “their” dogs finally get adopted out.
“If they do get adopted, as most of them do, it’s a happy sad,” Walker said. “You know they’ve got a happy ending, and you’re sad to see them go.”
“We’re supposed to be big tough men, but there’s been more than one tear shed over a dog that’s been adopted,” Morehouse admitted.
But both are always glad to see the dogs go to a good home. It’s almost like a proud parent moment for them, especially for the ones they work with closely and for a longer period of time.
Morehouse said he feels it is his obligation to prepare each dog for its life outside the shelter.
“I think part of my responsibility as a dog walker is to try to get them ready to be adopted,” he said.
Morehouse takes his job pretty seriously, watching different videos to pick up some training techniques that he can use with the dogs at the shelter. He’s introduced the structure and the social walk to the shelter dogs, as well as the volunteer dog walkers.
A structured walk is when the dog stays on the path and walks with the owner without pulling. A social walk allows the dog to sniff around and explore his or her surroundings a bit more.
Morehouse also taught Walker and other volunteers the use of hobbling the dogs with their lead on a walk to teach them not to pull. Walker wasn’t sure about it at first, but it proved to help, as he demonstrated with a Pitbull mix named Chief, who immediately stopped pulling after Walker put Chief’s leash under his front right leg for a little bit.
The dog walking has been a healthy choice, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally as well, for both dogs and volunteers. Walker said that especially for retired folk, it’s a great way to get out in the community. Particularly during the pandemic, it’s made a great way to get out of the house safely.
“I think it’s a great thing for retired people,” he said. It’s a way to get out if you’re just cooped up at home all the time. As well (it’s) pretty safe, because you’re in here very briefly. You come in and get a dog, go out, bring the dog back. Most of the time you’re on the path.”
Panhandle Humane Society executive director Amy Bartholomew said the dog walkers were vital to the shelter during the days they had to close down due to employees’ exposure to COVID-19.
“They were really essential last month when we had to shut down because of COVID,” she said. “We try and get the dogs outside the kennels. But with limited people, it’s hard to do that.”
But like any service work, you get out of it what you put in. For Walker and Morehouse, that’s quite a lot.
“I’ve been pretty involved in different civic and charitable industry organizations over time, and I always get way more out of it than I put into it, and that’s been my experience here, too,” Morehouse said. “It’s good for my soul.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!