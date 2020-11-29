Volunteers say dog-walking makes a great pandemic activity

“I remember almost the very first day I did it, I knew I was gonna keep doing it,” he said.

Both Morehouse and Walker said that this activity is a great way for them to not only get exercise but also get their dog fix without the commitment of taking care of a dog full time. Of course, both said you can’t help bond with a few of them.

Walker became particularly fond of a male German shepherd named Smokey, who had been at the shelter for nearly five months. Smokey came with his mom and sister, but the mother dog had to be put down not long after they arrived. Walker said the humane society had tried to adopt out Smokey and his sister together, but they couldn’t get that to work. Smokey was a bit of a handful.

“He was good with people, quite good with people, but he was not good with other dogs, and he was not good with traffic,” Walker said. “At one time, we were not allowed to walk him on the pathway. I was the only one walking him because he was so aggressive to other dogs. ... I was the only one who would do this. I would take him across to the Co-op along that grassy area and walk him along there.”

Nevertheless, Walker’s constant presence eventually helped ease Smokey, and the two developed a unique bond.