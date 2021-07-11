WATCH NOW: 45-year balloon veteran to compete against 20-year-old apprentice

Growing up, William “Bill” Bussey had a passion for aviation that would inspire him to purchase a hot air balloon and lead him on a journey not only piloting balloons for 45 years, but also mentoring younger generations of balloon enthusiasts. Now, Bussey and one of his crew member’s son will compete as pilots in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship.
Passion for flight
Bussey, of Longview, Texas, grew up around airplanes as his father, David worked at Chance Vaught Aviation, which became Ling Temco Vaught Aviation. The company produced fighter planes like the AT-6 trainers and the P-51 Mustang used in WWII. One year for Christmas, he received a model airplane that he could not stop flying and by the age of 12, his passion for flying was absolute.
After graduating with a doctorate in dental surgery in 1968, Bussey became a captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps at the Brook Army Medical Center before he was reassigned to Madigan General Hospital at Fort Lewis, Washington. His service afforded him the opportunity to fly, piloting his first fixed-wing aircraft in 1969. Two years later, Bussey and his family moved back to Longview, Texas.
During a hang gliding lesson in Aspen, Colorado, in 1975, Bussey had his first balloon sighting. Two balloons were tethered at the rugby field. Upon his return home, he went on his first balloon ride and discovered his next adventure in aviation was ballooning. Later that year, he piloted his first solo flight and continued to learn about the sport by attending the 1976 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship in Indianola, Iowa.
Seeing the competition balloons, Bussey became a co-owner of a balloon named “Quest,” and went on to compete at Valley Rally in Alamosa, Colorado. Within his first year of ballooning, Bussey went from a novice to finishing fourth in his first balloon race. He placed first in his second balloon race.
Throughout his time in the sport, he landed an actor’s credit as ‘Older Balloon Pilot’ on a 1997 episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” starring Chuck Norris. Norris jumped from Bussey’s balloon on top of the bad guy’s balloon, climbed down the rigging and slugged it out with the villain.
Teaching ‘Young Guns’
Decades later, Bussey not only continues to fly balloons, but also serves as a mentor to up and coming competition pilots, including 20-year-old crew member Blake Aldridge. Aldridge grew up around balloons as his parents, Larry and Kathy, served as key crew members on Bussey’s team for 32 years.
“Blake wasn’t even born and when he was born, he was bundled up and he went wherever we went,” Bussey said. “You could just tell as a little kid he was interested in what was going on.”
One day, he told Bussey he wanted to fly, but he was not tall enough. Then at the age of 14, Bussey gave him a crate they had built for him and set up the envelope for a flight. Prior to inflating, Bussey told Aldridge the wind directions at the various altitudes before giving him a task.
“Your goal is to fly this balloon to the high school,” Bussey told Aldridge.
Then Aldridge suggested they fly the balloon between the goal post, causing Bussey to chuckle.
“He flew it between the goal post,” he said. “I knew he had some talent, but I didn’t know he had that much talent. I knew I had something special with Blake, so anytime I could, I would throw him in a basket and let him play with it.”
Seeing Aldridge’s passion for the sport inspired Bussey to create a new element in the Great Texas Balloon Race.
“You know what’s wrong with this board?” he said. “We’re all getting gray hair. We need some young blood in this sport.”
That’s how the “Young Guns” started. Balloon pilots had to be 29 years old or younger and have less than 200 hours of flight experience. Those pilots have additional meetings to ask questions about tasks without feeling intimidated by the veteran pilots.
Bussey has served as the event director since 1978.
When Aldridge turned 16 years old, he could obtain his solo pilot’s license. Despite Bussey’s involvement in teaching Aldridge how to fly, he took Aldridge to meet Mike Bauwens in Utah to sign him off for a solo license.
“He flew (the balloon) for about 30 minutes and then landed and Mike got out of the balloon and said, ‘Let me just tell you something. This kid is just like Rhett Heartsill (a two-time U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship champion and World champion).”
Then at the age of 18, Aldridge received his commercial license and has competed in four competitions around the United States alongside Bussey.
“He’s done extremely well at all of them and so I think he’s a real player coming to Scottbluff for the national championship,” Bussey said. “He has the ability, if he doesn’t make a mistake, of really doing well.”
In his last three competitions, Aldridge finished second twice and fourth at the Battle Creek Field of Flight in Michigan, held June 30 through July 4. This is his second year of competition and first national championship as a pilot.
“There is a little bit of pressure I would say as the young person who is trying to be up and coming,” Aldridge said. “In the end, I’m still there to have fun, make friends, and also be competitive.”
Bussey competed in the 2019 U.S. National championship in Scottsbluff. Aldridge was a crew member and navigator.
“I’m familiar with the area and I think that’s a good thing,” Aldridge said. “I wasn’t a competitor, but I crewed all of the flights and did all of the technology.”
A challenge with ballooning around Scottsbluff is finding a launch site, Aldridge said.
“For Scottsbluff, I’d say it’s a lot different than east Texas where we’re from,” he said. “There are a lot of trees and back roads, but over there it’s grids where I’m driving two miles just to take a right sometimes.”
Knowing that he has less experience than several pilots competing, Aldridge’s focus is to improve his skills to help him get closer to the targets.
“I’m working on coming down to the target and leveling off at 10 feet like the other pilots do so effortlessly. The guys that can do that are fantastic,” he said. “I’m leveling off just below the trees now and working my way down. I’m still getting there.”
Still, Aldridge is grateful for the ballooning knowledge Bussey has shared with him throughout his life.
“I had an epiphany recently that he’s been teaching me my whole life,” Aldridge said. “He had tips and tricks or the things he would say when we were in the car that I never really thought anything of, but going into competition now, I’m thankful I know this stuff.”
Going into the national competition, Aldridge’s goal is to place higher than his mentor.
From the 2019 competition, Bussey said he learned the valley is windy, making target placement important this year.
“I can handle the wind because I’m used to that,” he said. “I’m 78 years old and this is a young person sport. I want to remain relevant and by that, I mean I want to score.”
As a rookie to the national level of competition, Aldridge said while he wants to do well, the camaraderie among the pilots keeps him in the sport.
“I think it’s the only sport where we can be trying to beat each other, but everyone will help each other,” Aldridge said. “That’s the biggest part of ballooning is having fun. If you’re not having fun and making friends, what’s the point of it?”