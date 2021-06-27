WATCH NOW: Andrew Nels learns electronic logger before nationals

While balloon pilot Andrew Nels has experience flying around the valley from the 2019 U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championships, this year’s competition will have new challenges for the pilots.
The pilots will have new electronic loggers this year, but Nels does not think it will be too daunting to overcome. Nels, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, competed in the U.S. Team Nationals in Shreveport, Louisiana, a week-long balloon competition featuring the top 30 balloon pilots. Teams of three had five days of competition from June 9-13.
“I went and flew that and used the new system there, so that was good practice,” he said. “Even before that, my father (Al Nels) and I have been flying with the new devices and doing flights around home to understand the system.”
Nels, his father and Andy Baird will compete at nationals this year, working together as a team to strategize each task.
The pilots used Dakota Tens and a Flytech device to log their flight path on each task during the 2019 U.S. Nationals in Scottsbluff. The Flytech device was attached to the basket, but the new device allows them to connect via Bluetooth to their personal tablets and computers, so everything works in unison.
“That will be what the judges use to score us on some tasks,” Nels said. “In 2019, we flew over a small grass strip at the airport (Mitchell Airfield) and they had an X there that we were throwing our markers, which are bean bags with a streamer. Now, with this new device, instead of actually throwing something out of the basket, we’ll make an electronic mark.”
Pilots are responsible to push the button to make the electronic mark, adding another element to each flight.
A potential challenge with the new system for the pilots is remembering to push the button to drop their mark. Without hitting the button, the pilot will not record a score as if they didn’t fly or have a low score once they remember to push the button later on in the flight.
“It is a new challenge and I hope all of the pilots take some time beforehand to go play with it and understand how it works,” Nels said.
As Nels prepares for this year’s nationals, it won’t be his first time competing at this level. His first national competition was in 2013 in Longview, Texas. He has been piloting balloons for 18 years.
“The biggest thing that I have learned is taking time to think through the task that has been handed to you and how you are going to go fly it before putting the balloon in the air,” he said.
Nels said each task has multiple ways to fly it, but not every way will be successful. Once the judges announce the tasks during the morning briefing, Nels and his teammates discuss locations for a watch site. While driving to the site, they continue their conversation to ensure a good mark.
“If there’s something where we have to go pick it where they’re saying you have a pilot declared goal or a fly on that hasn’t been picked by the organizer, but the pilot has to pick it, we’ll talk about if we can fly it in any order and how the weather shifts as the morning goes on to be sure you can do the tasks.”
Balloon competitions occur at the national, regional, international and world levels and follow the standard Federation Aeronautique International (FAI) rules that outline tasks pilots can complete and how judges determine the champion pilot.
A pilot declared goal (PDG) task is chosen by each pilot prior to take-off. A possible goal could be a point in nature, usually a crossroad; coordinates and altitude could define it, too. This task also shows the pilot’s ability to plan the flight according to the wind direction and speed.
A fly on (FON) task challenges the pilot to get as close to the goal he has selected for the flight. The pilot is scored on the distance between the marker and the goal with the pilot who drops the marker or marks it closest to the goal the winner on the task.
After competing in Scottsbluff in 2019, Nels said his biggest challenge was judging the wind speeds.
“Those first three or four mornings out there we were moving along at a good clip,” he said. “It was more than what we expected and knowing when to make your approach because at some of the other events we’ve flown, the winds weren’t as strong and didn’t push us like they did at nationals.”
With his previous experience flying in the valley, Nels said his strategy for the 2021 nationals is to fly the line.
“It’s making sure I don’t stray too far left or right from the goal when I do my approach,” Nels said. “The way I do it is on my GPS when I fly, I have a field up there called turn and it will tell me how many degrees of turn, whether that be left or right … so by changing my altitude I can change my direction.”
Normally, the higher a pilot takes the balloon the more right the balloon tracks and the lower they fly the more left it tracks. However, the wind directions can change with altitude on any given day.
Aside from the competition, Nels looks forward to taking in the sights again, but is hopeful no hail storms come through the area. He also hopes the community can enjoy this year’s event as they did in 2019.
“My biggest thing I hope they get is a sense of hope of things returning to normalcy compared to where last year was,” he said.
This year’s nationals begin Aug. 9 and it continues through Aug. 14.