WATCH NOW: Andrew Nels learns electronic logger before nationals

Pilots are responsible to push the button to make the electronic mark, adding another element to each flight.

A potential challenge with the new system for the pilots is remembering to push the button to drop their mark. Without hitting the button, the pilot will not record a score as if they didn’t fly or have a low score once they remember to push the button later on in the flight.

“It is a new challenge and I hope all of the pilots take some time beforehand to go play with it and understand how it works,” Nels said.

As Nels prepares for this year’s nationals, it won’t be his first time competing at this level. His first national competition was in 2013 in Longview, Texas. He has been piloting balloons for 18 years.

“The biggest thing that I have learned is taking time to think through the task that has been handed to you and how you are going to go fly it before putting the balloon in the air,” he said.

Nels said each task has multiple ways to fly it, but not every way will be successful. Once the judges announce the tasks during the morning briefing, Nels and his teammates discuss locations for a watch site. While driving to the site, they continue their conversation to ensure a good mark.