WATCH NOW: Blacksmith brings unique craft to Sidney Gold Rush Days

When Shane Jones of Sidney steps underneath the cover of his primitive-looking tent, he steps back in time to the mid- to late-1800s when fur traders roamed the Panhandle and black smiths started fires with stone and friction.
Jones has been blacksmithing since around the age of 14 when his grandfather let him have a go on his equipment. Then, when his grandpa died, he inherited it all — the forge, the blower, the anvil — and he continued to teach himself everything he knows about blacksmithing. Now, he does personal educational presentations with them, his most recent one being at Sidney’s Gold Rush Days.
Jones sets up his tent and shows passers-by how to start a fire for the forge with just a stone and his tinder bundle or explains the process of making buffalo-hide rugs, which he also had on display.
“As far as leather goes, I’ve always wanted to tan hides,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in the Native American scene.”
Jones was one of many historical booths or craft vendors set up at Legion Park in Sidney for fair-goers to enjoy. There was historical entertainment brought by Humanities Nebraska, as well as candle-dipping, rag-doll-making and miniature teepee-building activities. Other events included a 5K obstacle course race, face-painting, gold-panning and horse-drawn wagon rides during the June 11-June 13 celebration.
Committee president Ken Geu said this year was the 17th annual Gold Rush Days celebration, which commemorates the Sidney to Deadwood gold rush trail in the 1870s. Eighteen years ago, the downtown association thought it would be a celebration to hold downtown. Since then, it has outgrown that part of town and has moved to Legion Park.
Geu said this year, while comparatively slower than other years, had a pretty steady stream of people strolling through the park to talk with various frontiersmen and participate in different activities.
“We haven’t had all of a sudden a big crowd like we had in other years,” he said. “It’s just a nice consistent amount of people.”
Geu said the committee tries to bring in new storytelling and musical entertainment each year, but also provide educational experiences for both young and old.
“We’re trying to take things back a little bit more historic, a little more educational, but still have a good time,” he said.
Geu’s favorite part about putting on the celebration, though, is the kids.
“There’s no doubt about it. The kids — we try to do the most for them,” he said. “We’re doing good on our kids activities this year.”
Now, with this year’s Gold Rush Days wrapped up, Geu said they will start planning next year’s celebration in a couple weeks, discussing what worked and what didn’t for the past celebration and what changes the committee might want to make for the future.
“It really gets into real full swing definitely in January,” he said. “As soon as this one’s over, we start applying for grants and tracking down the people that might be a little harder to get scheduled. It’s definitely a year-long process.”
Geu said that the committee is always looking for volunteers either with the planning or with day-of work. If people are interested in getting involved with the Sidney Gold Rush Days, contact Geu at ken@sidneygoldrushdays.org or 308-254-4415.