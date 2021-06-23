WATCH NOW: Blacksmith brings unique craft to Sidney Gold Rush Days

Committee president Ken Geu said this year was the 17th annual Gold Rush Days celebration, which commemorates the Sidney to Deadwood gold rush trail in the 1870s. Eighteen years ago, the downtown association thought it would be a celebration to hold downtown. Since then, it has outgrown that part of town and has moved to Legion Park.

Geu said this year, while comparatively slower than other years, had a pretty steady stream of people strolling through the park to talk with various frontiersmen and participate in different activities.

“We haven’t had all of a sudden a big crowd like we had in other years,” he said. “It’s just a nice consistent amount of people.”

Geu said the committee tries to bring in new storytelling and musical entertainment each year, but also provide educational experiences for both young and old.

“We’re trying to take things back a little bit more historic, a little more educational, but still have a good time,” he said.

Geu’s favorite part about putting on the celebration, though, is the kids.

“There’s no doubt about it. The kids — we try to do the most for them,” he said. “We’re doing good on our kids activities this year.”