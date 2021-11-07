WATCH NOW: Riverside Discovery Center adds puma cub after being rescued

The Riverside Discovery Center has a cute new addition, recently adding a puma cub.
Although the 25-pound puma is small, cute and acts like a kitten, he will grow to be a much bigger size.
“He should get to anywhere from 100 to 180 pounds. Males are typically a little bigger than the females,” Anthony Mason, the Riverside Discovery Center director, said.
The puma cub came to the zoo because they were on a list among zoos in the U.S. who had the facilities to take care of the puma. People in western Nebraska are more likely to call him a mountain lion.
The as-of-yet unnamed puma was in close contact with humans, so he was taken in by Nebraska Game and Parks. He was found living under a family’s porch in eastern Nebraska, Mason said.
A species coordinator with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums looked at a list she keeps of zoos wanting a puma. The Riverside Discovery Center had been actively pursuing bringing in a puma. As it turned out, they were second on the list to get one.
“It so happened that one came up here in Nebraska. This is a great example of different Nebraska organizations, ACA credit facilities, government agencies as well as a program through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums all working together in unison to take this animal that likely would have died in the wild, and give it a you know, a forever home somewhere where they can thrive,” he said.
Mason said they believe he was abandoned because he was the runt of the litter, but the exact reason is not known. The puma was severely underweight when he was found living under the porch.
“It’s likely that he was abandoned. We don’t know the circumstances around that,” he said. “He had been spotted several times on trail cams and had been seen away from mom for a long enough period of time that they knew mom was not in the area.”
Due to his physical condition and being abandoned at an early age — he is thought to be between four to six months old — the cat was not fit to return to the wild. He hadn’t yet developed his hunting skills and was likely surviving on carcasses and small animals. Mason said the puma wouldn’t have survived much longer in his condition.
“Normally in the wild, cubs would stay with mom for up to two years. He was a little on the skinny side when he was taken in. He had been separated from mom. It was determined he wouldn’t be able to survive on his own in the wild,” Mason said.
The zoo is now busy building an enclosure that will help the puma thrive.
“We’re currently working on some new platforms and climbing structures where it’s going to go. Right now, he’s still pretty young, pretty small,” Mason said.
The puma will be moved to his permanent enclosure soon, Mason said.
“Right now, he’s playing and just having a good time,” he said. “We welcome everybody to come out and meet the little guy. Hopefully, they will learn some more about pumas and how interesting of a species they, and they can be found right here in our backyards. They are important predatory species that help keep prey populations under control in the wild.”
For now, he can be seen at the discovery center. Mason just asks people to use their "inside voice" because they’re trying to acclimate him to his new environment. In the next few months he will be moved over to the cat complex.
“He can be seen over in our discovery building, which is located kind of across from the restroom area, and we will have some signs out there for folks as well,” he said.