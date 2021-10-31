WATCH NOW: Riverside Discovery Center bears receive pumpkins for Halloween-themed enrichment

“The reason behind that is we want them to act as naturally as possible. So using enrichment to draw out those natural behaviors makes them feel as if they are in the wild. It gives them all the opportunities that they would have out there. We want them to use those behaviors and just be able to act as wild as possible, even though most of these guys aren’t able to be in the wild for unfortunate reasons,” she said. “The chimps get things like, we put lettuce on their roof, so they have to swing and use their arms to get to it. We give them like food in boxes, so they have to unwrap it. They can get some really intricate things because they’re pretty smart. We gave them intact coconuts one time that they had to figure out how to open and get the milk out of. They can get some pretty cool things. They also love blankets. They make little nests out of them. They get those pretty much every day.”