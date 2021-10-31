WATCH NOW: Riverside Discovery Center bears receive pumpkins for Halloween-themed enrichment

On Friday, some of the animals at the Riverside Discovery Center were treated to pumpkins as a special surprise for Halloween.
The pumpkins were given to the grizzly bears, marble fox and tigers as part of the zoo’s animal enrichment program.
The animals at the zoo are given enrichment treats daily, but what they get varies based on species, Mandy Theodoro, RDC zookeeper, said.
“Everybody here gets it rich enrichment at least once a day, some of our higher cognitive thinking animals get it up to three times a day,” she said.
Some of those higher cognitive thinking animals include the bears and chimps.
“They get (enrichment) three times a day, and it’s something new every single day,” she said. ”We keep track, so we don’t give them the same thing two days in a row or even in the same week, and it all targets specific behaviors. So, pumpkins could be foraging or biting, just because they have to use some of those natural abilities to eat the pumpkin.”
The ways those enrichment treats are delivered also varies, she said.
“We have different puzzle feeders. (The bears) have three different kinds. They have big barrels with holes in them, they have smaller jugs with holes, just so they have to manipulate it and get the food out. We do sensory (enrichment), as well. We have all kinds of different perfume, cologne, spices. Those can actually be used for things other than smelling like rubbing or grooming. We put the spices on their fur and they have to groom them off, things like that,” Theodoro said.
They also use enrichment to let the animals use the behaviors they would use in the wild, she said.
“The reason behind that is we want them to act as naturally as possible. So using enrichment to draw out those natural behaviors makes them feel as if they are in the wild. It gives them all the opportunities that they would have out there. We want them to use those behaviors and just be able to act as wild as possible, even though most of these guys aren’t able to be in the wild for unfortunate reasons,” she said. “The chimps get things like, we put lettuce on their roof, so they have to swing and use their arms to get to it. We give them like food in boxes, so they have to unwrap it. They can get some really intricate things because they’re pretty smart. We gave them intact coconuts one time that they had to figure out how to open and get the milk out of. They can get some pretty cool things. They also love blankets. They make little nests out of them. They get those pretty much every day.”
Theodoro said there isn’t a set schedule for the enrichment treats given to the animals.
“We don’t have a set schedule of what they get every day. It can be whatever the keeper wants to give them that day. We just have a certain set of behaviors that you’re supposed to target with their behavior. You can use each behavior one time a week,” she said.