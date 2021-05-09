WATCH NOW: St. Agnes students celebrate with penny carnival

St. Agnes Catholic School’s gym rang with shouting and laughter all day Friday as students enjoyed their first-ever personal penny carnival.

The event, which is usually held for the entire community as a fundraiser but was canceled this year due to the COVID pandemic, was an incentive for the students to sell raffle tickets. Their goal was to sell 25,000 tickets as a school in order to have the penny carnival just for the students.

They sold a whopping total of 38,705 tickets at a dollar a piece, their largest amount of funds raised during the raffle/penny carnival fundraiser ever.

Students were finally rewarded for their effort on Friday, May 7. The younger children got two hours in the morning to play as many games as they wanted, and the older children had the afternoon. Principal Julie Brown said the carnival is the favorite event of the year for them all.

“This was a big incentive for them to find that 38,000 tickets,” she said. “It is a huge event, and it’s one that they look forward to every single year, and so I’m glad that we were able to do it even in this small form for them.”

Second grader Kensington Suhr said everyone should come to St. Agnes to play at the carnival.