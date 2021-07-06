WATCH NOW: Woman turns fabric, clothes into ‘Memory Bears’

As a 4-year-old, Janice Stuckert sat at her grandmother’s treadle sewing machine, learning a skill she would use later in her life to support her family’s 4-H hobby and to spread joy to people around the world.
Stuckert, 74, of Lingle, Wyoming, has been crafting handmade teddy bears, Santa Clauses and snowmen for her customers for over 30 years.
“I’ve always liked to sew, but it supported mine and my daughters’ horse hobbies when they were in 4-H,” she said. “It paid for the horse shows and the vet bills.”
Inside her shop at her home, Stuckert has teddy bears sitting on shelves, surrounded by bins of fabric she uses to create each bear. She also has two Bernina sewing machines, so if one quits working, she can continue the project. She said she does not like to be without a machine.
“The majority of the bears are made out of synthetic fur,” she said. “I do some also out of real fur, like mink coats, sable, chinchilla and rabbit.
It’s a lot harder to work with real fur than it is to work with fake fur,” Stuckert added.
Her bears range in size from seven inches to 18 inches from a sitting position. Some of the bears lay down and are jointed so they move at the arms, legs and neck.
“I created one teddy bear that is lying down and he is a little over three feet long,” she said. “I always think they’re not going to sell because they are expensive, but they always go.”
While sewing the limbs onto the bear’s body so they move is no small task, Stuckert said the most challenging part is forming the faces.
“I do a lot of hand sculpting with scissors,” she said. “The muzzle part of the bear is usually trimmed a little bit shorter and maybe the bridge of the nose is trimmed and I might add bit of copic pen (an alcohol-based marker) to color around the eyes to make the faces stand out.”
She can spend an afternoon working on a bear’s face.
“I figure if I’m going to do it, I want to do as good of a job as I can,” she said.
Despite the intricacy of each bear’s features, Stuckert is able to finish a bear within a couple of days.
Aside from making teddy bears out of synthetic or real fur, Stuckert has also used clothing to create memory bears. She has transformed fur coats, wedding gowns, military uniforms and quilts.
She has used the train of wedding gowns to make the bear, to leave as much of the dress still intact.
A challenge with using provided materials is ripping them apart, like taking the lining out of the fur coats.
“I’ve made bears out of just about everything,” she said.
Several customers who come to Stuckert with requests to make a bear out of personal clothing items connect with her at local craft fairs. Through that interaction, they are able to see some of her bears she has on display to discuss how the bear will look.
“They can pick out what style of bear they like and I have to remind them that if the bear you’re ordering is going to be out of fabric, it’s going to look a little different because the one I have for sale is out of fur,” she said.
Even though Stuckert makes the bears with the intent to sell them, she said it was hard to see them go at first.
“They support my horse hobby, so I kept thinking ‘OK, that’s going to buy a certain number of hay bales or it’s going to buy a sack of grain.’”
When customers come in to see her bears, she enjoys seeing them find the right one.
“When someone takes a liking to one particular bear, I know it’s going to a good home and it makes me feel good,” she said.
In addition to her bears, Stuckert sews Christmas characters like snowmen and Santa Claus. The snowmen and Santa Claus is typically made out of fabrics. She has created Santa Clauses 38 inches tall, just over 3 feet, and smaller ones that can sit on a shelf.
“Sometimes, I just get tired of making bears and I just need a little change,” she said.
Stuckert incorporated Santa Clauses and snowmen into her repertoire about 15 years ago.
“I’ve always wanted to make Santas,” she said. “My birthday is the day after Christmas, so, of course, I like the holiday. I’ve always been intrigued by the Santas and I thought, ‘I want to do these big ones.’”
She enjoys creating large bears, snowmen and Santa Clauses, saying the smaller figures are tedious.
Reflecting on her years of making these figures, Stuckert said she never took lessons, instead teaching herself by reading a book and working with a piece of fur.
“It’s a labor of love and I enjoy doing it,” she said. “I really like my horses, so one goes with the other.”
She currently has two horses, but at one point, she owned seven.
Special ordered bears cost a minimum of $150. Her fur and fake fur bears range in price from $25 to $95 depending on size. People can inquire about the figures by calling Stuckert at 307-401-0415.
As a way to market her services, Stuckert will be launching Jan’s Critter Cottage website soon.
“It’s almost like I’m addicted if I don’t go down and sew a little bit every day,” she said. “I feel like my day isn’t complete.”