WATCH NOW: Woman turns fabric, clothes into ‘Memory Bears’

“They can pick out what style of bear they like and I have to remind them that if the bear you’re ordering is going to be out of fabric, it’s going to look a little different because the one I have for sale is out of fur,” she said.

Even though Stuckert makes the bears with the intent to sell them, she said it was hard to see them go at first.

“They support my horse hobby, so I kept thinking ‘OK, that’s going to buy a certain number of hay bales or it’s going to buy a sack of grain.’”

When customers come in to see her bears, she enjoys seeing them find the right one.

“When someone takes a liking to one particular bear, I know it’s going to a good home and it makes me feel good,” she said.

In addition to her bears, Stuckert sews Christmas characters like snowmen and Santa Claus. The snowmen and Santa Claus is typically made out of fabrics. She has created Santa Clauses 38 inches tall, just over 3 feet, and smaller ones that can sit on a shelf.

“Sometimes, I just get tired of making bears and I just need a little change,” she said.

Stuckert incorporated Santa Clauses and snowmen into her repertoire about 15 years ago.