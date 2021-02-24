WNCC’s production of 'Night Witches' resonates with local women

Mintowt-Czyz also collaborated with other members of the WNCC community to make the play as realistic and authentic as possible. She worked with WNCC’s aviation maintenance program in Sidney to bring in a real plane for the set, and WNCC visual arts instructor Yelena Khanevskaya, who was born in Russia, worked with the cast to develop language skills and dialect.

“I have been truly inspired by their commitment to this piece and their respect for the history of it,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “Many of these women are playing real women, and have brought the characters to life in a really extraordinary way.”

It wasn’t long after they finished filming the performance that she found out Scottsbluff had its own local woman hero who joined the fight in WWII as a pilot. Jane Elizabeth Gardner Fliesbach, who graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1937, joined the WASPs in 1943 and trained in Sweetwater, Texas, to become a pilot in WWII.