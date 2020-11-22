WNCC sophomore directs his first collegiate production amidst a pandemic

WNCC sophomore Lemuel Grady gathered his team on the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center theater stage for a quick rundown of how the evening of rehearsal and filming would go on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Grady directed WNCC’s winter play, “A Christmas Carol,” which is scheduled to premiere Friday, Nov. 27.

“Lem Grady and I did our own adaptation of it. He came to me and said, ‘I really want to do 'A Christmas Carol,’” theater professor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz said. “And he’s like, ‘Can I direct it?’ And I said, ‘Sure.’ So, it’s been really fascinating to watch, because it’s always nice to kind of write your own thing.”

This isn’t the first play Grady, a theater performing arts major originally from Grand Island, has directed, but it is his first college production to direct, and it’s the first time directing a production entirely for film.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grady had to figure out how to mesh the art of theater and the art of film together. While it was a new challenge for him to direct the play, he had started to get used to the new medium. Being a sophomore in college, he has participated in five collegiate productions, but the pandemic changed what most of those would look like.