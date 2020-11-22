WNHO providing affordable housing options

“It’s all different levels and age groups,” Pierce said. “We deal from the first-time home buyer, the 19- to 20-year-old, to the person trying to downsize and buy their last house or rent their last place because they’re downsizing and they’re going into, say, Northfield Apartments. There are a lot of elderly people who are selling their houses and saying, ‘I just need to downsize and have somebody else take care of the yard and maintenance and that sort of thing.’”

Pierce said there are a number of programs ongoing with WNHO, but the goal of all of them is to meet the needs of the low- to moderate-income sector.

When a property is transferred in Nebraska, there is a documentary stamp paid into a statewide fund to bolster efforts for affordable housing.

“We have to write grants, and we compete against the whole state of Nebraska for those grants to try to help those low-income people,” Pierce said. There are certain criteria and specific programs eligible for the funds, and Pierce said, through WNHO, nearly $6 million has come back to the area as a result of the organization’s work since 2004.