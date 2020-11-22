WNHO providing affordable housing options

For 16 years, Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities (WNHO) has been working with low- to moderate-income households to provide safe, affordable housing options.
WNHO, a separate 501(c)3 entity with its own board of directors, provides funding to Twin Cities Development to perform functions for it, but WNHO has no staff or overhead of its own, enabling it to keep the rates down for its properties.
The organization offers a Down Payment Assistance Program to help people buy a home. More than 300 families have been assisted through that program.
WNHO has a program called Purchase, Rehab, Resale where it purchases vacant properties and brings them up to standard before being offered to an income-qualified family.
“We try to buy the worst ones on the block and fix them up so the neighbors are appreciative of the repairs,” WNHO executive director Rawnda Pierce said.
The Rental Rehab Program has been involved with Summit Apartments, Northfield Apartments and the Downtown Apartments. One of WNHO’s current projects is the Eastwood Apartments on East Overland in Scottsbluff where it has rehabilitated or is finishing up rehab on the units and the century-old building.
Austin Roland is an Eastwood Apartments tenant who recently moved into a new one-bedroom apartment with a small kitchen and living space, upgrading from the one he was in before that he referred to as a “zero bedroom” — smaller than even a traditional studio apartment in that there is no kitchen space in the one-room unit.
“It’s beautiful,” Roland said of his new space. “Honestly, I’ve worked really hard to get to where I’m at, so it’s nice to have somebody help me. Rawnda has been great, and everybody over at (WNHO) has been great. ... I started in the zero-bedroom, which, it’s just a room. It was perfect for me, too, but this one, I like to cook, so (it’s a step up).”
A current tenant of the Summit Apartments is one Pierce points to as a success story for the rental program. The tenant had been an inmate at the detention center, but worked on a crew helping out with demolition of properties for WNHO. When she was released from jail, she went to work for WNHO as a cleaning person and was able to get an apartment. The tenant was able to get a full-time job with supervisory responsibility, and she and her boyfriend have moved into a newer unit at the Summit Apartments, and she has regained custody of her kids. Recently this tenant had the opportunity to speak with Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley about her situation.
“She told the Lt. Gov. ‘Rawnda gave me a chance when no one else would,’” Pierce said. “That one probably has meant more to me than any other. We’ve had several successes, but that one was really touching. She’s rebuilt her life, and she’s got her kids again, and she’s got a good job. She’s doing well.”
The spectrum of individuals who have worked with the WNHO programs is vast.
“It’s all different levels and age groups,” Pierce said. “We deal from the first-time home buyer, the 19- to 20-year-old, to the person trying to downsize and buy their last house or rent their last place because they’re downsizing and they’re going into, say, Northfield Apartments. There are a lot of elderly people who are selling their houses and saying, ‘I just need to downsize and have somebody else take care of the yard and maintenance and that sort of thing.’”
Pierce said there are a number of programs ongoing with WNHO, but the goal of all of them is to meet the needs of the low- to moderate-income sector.
When a property is transferred in Nebraska, there is a documentary stamp paid into a statewide fund to bolster efforts for affordable housing.
“We have to write grants, and we compete against the whole state of Nebraska for those grants to try to help those low-income people,” Pierce said. There are certain criteria and specific programs eligible for the funds, and Pierce said, through WNHO, nearly $6 million has come back to the area as a result of the organization’s work since 2004.
“The thing that’s so cool about it is when a lot of the other small communities in Nebraska are clamoring because they don’t have workforce housing, we’re actually a little bit ahead of the curve because we’ve been doing it for 16 years now,” Pierce said. “Because we’ve been doing that, I think we’re a little bit ahead of some of the other communities in Nebraska. We’re one of the few economic development groups that saw housing as an economic development function before the rest of the state did.”
As a qualified organization, WNHO is able to take on some projects and obtain grants and aid that a private business or individual wouldn’t be able to get.
By having an entity such as WNHO, Pierce said it provides a lift for communities in the area.
“All the little pieces come together to help the community to maintain and sustain a good condition, healthy inventory of houses and not let them get run down and dilapidated to the point where they’re not livable,” she said. “The 40-some houses we’ve taken on with Purchase, Rehab, Resale, there might have been an investor who came and did those, but sometimes you get to a point where it’s beyond being fixable. So, we helped keep those properties viable, and brought them back to life, and brought them back up to code and standard.
"Basically, they’re almost like a new house when we’re done. ... I think the community would be further set back in our efforts to keep up with, whether it’s growing demand or if we had an influx of people, we would not be able to handle it if we had not done some of these things along the way.”
