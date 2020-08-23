Nadine Schledwitz knows everything about her truck, as well she should. Schledwitz put most of the 1965 Chevrolet C10 together herself.
“It goes down the road real nice,” Schledwitz said.
She’s worked on the motor, replaced the bumper, the grill and put a few lights in. Schledwitz said her secret is that she “knows what the hell I’m doing.”
On Friday evening, Schledwitz did Gering a favor and showed up the 99th Oregon Trail Days’ Rod and Custom Car Show. Onlookers passed by her handiwork, admiring the sleek purple paint job, chrome bumper and spotless interior of the C10.
Schledwitz said she bought the C10 in 1999 for just $750. She’s put at least a thousand dollars into it since then, including a remodel of the bed and dashboard.
“I had to go to a junkyard and get the dash out of it because it had a hole right in here,” Schledwitz said as she points toward the center console.”I got everything back to original — and I like it.”
The original C10s had about 165 horsepower. A modern Chevy Silverado cloaks in anywhere between 270 and 420 horsepower, according to Chevrolet. But in its day, the old C10s were top of the line with standard air conditioning, self-canceling turn signals and a three gear manual transmission, according to the factory specifications.
Schledwitz has 104 plaques and trophies at home, keepsakes she’s earned from other shows and events. That’s why she does it, for the awards.
“I keep it in the shed and before I come (to car shows) I clean her all off,” Schledwitz said.
After the Oregon Trail Days’ show, Schledwitz said she’s headed out to Torrington, Wyoming, for the Rockabilly Retro Fest, a car show and pin-up contest on Sept. 12. She’ll have one addition to C10 by then, purple Bilstein covers.
“I had the ones with a little purple in them and somebody stole them,” Schledwitz said. “When I went I home and seen that, I went ‘What in the hell they doing?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.