Year in Review: The Panhandle events that shaped 2021

A patrolling police officer observed damages to a Platte Valley Bank ATM while on patrol, Sgt. Cody Enlow told the Star-Herald. Officers obtained surveillance video from the bank, observing two people, suspected to be men, who arrived at the bank in a truck, which was later determined to have been stolen from Kick Kars, located on Broadway and not far from the bank. The attempt takes about 2 minutes and the men move quickly, The men used chains with hooks, like those that tow services would use, and crowbars to try to open the ATM and then to try to remove the vault from the ATM. The men were not able to free the safe from the ATM and were not able to access it to get cash. As of late December, no arrests had been made in the attempted theft.