Year in Review: The Panhandle events that shaped 2021

The Star-Herald takes a glance at some of the important stories told this year.
January
Copper cross dons First Presbyterian Church’s repaired steeple
The First Presbyterian Church’s steeple attracted renewed interest as Twin City Roofing and Sheet Metal finished up some much-needed repairs on the church’s roof. Its improvements included adding cooper around the wooden cross. The steeple had originally been erected in the 1920s and has had no major repairs or renovations. A hail storm in 2019 caused significant damage to the steeple,
“We’ve got lots of comments from people,” Pastor Jeff Fiet said of people noticing the upgrades.
Drought persists in Panhandle
A Drought Monitor report released in January highlighted that nearly a quarter of Nebraska – including most of the Panhandle – was experiencing extreme drought. The report showed numbers for extreme drought are the highest in the past five years
Three arrested in sex-trafficking investigation
Authorities from multiple jurisdictions searched a Scottsbluff auto dealership and other locations Friday morning as part of a sex-trafficking investigation.
Police arrested Calder’s Auto owner Jeffrey B. Calder, 60, of Scottsbluff on one count of sex trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts possession of a short shotgun. Justin Kumm, 39, of Scottsbluff, was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and a third man, James “Jimbo” Gutierrez, 65, of Gering, on charges of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of second-degree sexual assault.
Calder pleaded no contest in September to amended charges of soliciting prostitution and two counts of attempted possession of a short rifle or shotgun, all Class I misdemeanors. Scotts Bluff County District Court judge Andrea Miller sentenced him on Dec. 14 to 180 days in jail, and fined $2,500. Charges against Kumm were dismissed as part of a plea agreement in a second case involving the man.
Gutierrez awaits trial. A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled in January.
State senator John Stinner among those recognized by Scottsbluff-Gering chamber
The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic. The Chamber’s annual award recipients were named with John Stinner being recognized with the Trail Blazer Award. The Rising Star award went to Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl, and the Visionary Super Star is Billy Estes, executive director of the Midwest Theater and owner of BE Farm. Kim Engel and the team at Panhandle Public Health District received the Distinguished Service award, the first year for the award.
February
Scottsbluff Public Schools interviews candidates for superintendent position, makes hire
Over the course of a week, the Scottsbluff school board interviewed four finalists who wanted to serve as the district’s next superintendent. The board held interviews just two months after longtime superintendent announced in December that he planned to retire.
The board selected Andrew Dick to fill the position, approving a $200,000 contract in March.
Scottsbluff interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn reflects on past year as Dustin Rief steps in
Rick Kuckkahn, who served 18 years as the Scottsbluff city manager, reflected in February after serving a year-long stint as the city’s interim city manager after Nathan Johnson left for another position. Kuckkahn cited the longevity of the city’s department heads as among the advantages for the incoming city manager Dustin Rief, who began in March.
Advocate says NSAA wronged deaf Gering wrestler
Though the Gering wrestling team celebrated winning the Class B state team title at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships, one of its wrestlers also grappled with having lost in a controversial match. Paul Ruff ended up losing 1-0 in the championship match against Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia on a caution for improper knee placement. Ruff and his coach, Jarred Berger, said Ruff was unable to understand direction by the referee because the young man is deaf. The referee wore a mask at the time of the match. The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing joined in advocating for Ruff to the NSAA. Just this week, the ACLU also became involved, sending a demand letter to the NSAA in the case.
Gering councilman arrested on child abuse charges
Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested Parrish Abel, 52, of Gering, on charges in a child abuse investigation on Feb. 16. Abel, who served for about a year as a Gering councilman and had served with the Scottsbluff Fire Department for 19 years until stepping down after the case came to light, faced charges in connection to a July 17, 2020, incident.
After agreeing to a plea agreement in the case, Abel was sentenced in September to two years probation, with 30 days to be served in jail, on amended charges of committing child abuse, not resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony.
March
Did Scotts Bluff County Commissioners violate Open Meetings Act?
Action by the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners caught attention after a public records request by the Star-Herald. In January, the county approved a $1.67 million bid in January to repave five miles of Stegal Road and repair extensive cracking and potholes on the road. During a meeting on March 15, commissioners pushed to change the original bid, changing to a waterproof mat to a cheaper option that engineers warned would shorten the life of the road.
A request of public records turned up a letter by commissioner Russ Reisig in which he threatened to cite the woman for insubordination if she didn’t execute a change order on the project to swap the material. Grummert asserted she was following state law that prevented her from changing the engineer’s designs.
The controversy continued into April, as the original engineers on the project, MC Schaff, stepped down. The project was ultimately completed during the summer of 2022.
Laura Barrett has second run as interim ESU chief
After the selection of ESU 13 administrator Andrew Dick as the Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent, ESU 13 announced the appointment of Laura Barrett as interim leader. Barret had previously led ESU 13 through a transition after it’s a previous ESU 13 administrator left the post and returned to lead a second time with the appointment.
“One of the most important things since as administrator, and as interim especially, is that my job is to make sure (staff) have the tools to be able to continue their good work,” she said.
Former criminal attorney sentenced to 3 years imprisonment on drug charge
Former Box Butte County Public Defender Jon Worthman, 53, of Gering, was sentenced to the mandatory minimum on a charge of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, 10 to 27 grams, a Class ID felony. Authorities arrested Worthman on Jan. 7, 2020, after investigators with the WING task force recorded Worthman and an informant exchanging cocaine after Worthman arranged to purchase two eight balls of cocaine. The informant in the case, Jeff Lujan, testified against Worthman during trial saying he provided drugs to the defense attorney as payment for legal services. Worthman’s attorney, Maren Chaloupka, filed a motion for a new trial during the March 26 sentencing hearing, which was denied. An appeal in the case is pending arguments in front of the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Gering speech team finishes third at state
The Gering Bulldog Barkers took 10 events to the Class B state speech tournament on March 18 in Kearney. They returned with four events placing in the top four and a third place finish as a team. Winners were: Milo Newman, first in extemporaneous speaking; Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Olivia Longmore, Tori Mannel and Abby Brady who finished third in OID; Kennie Gable who finished third in humorous prose; and Emme Parker who finished fourth in persuasive speaking.
April
End of an era as Terrytown water tower comes down
The Terrytown water tower came down on April 29, which had been standing since the 1940s when entrepreneur and politician Terry Carpenter founded the town
The Terrytown council voted last year to remove the water tower as part of its project to completely revamp the community’s water system. The work included connecting the city’s water system to Gering’s and the tower was no longer in use.
Ace Hardware opens in Gering
A new hardware business opened in Gering after years of behind-the-scenes work. The Ace Hardware store opened its doors for a soft opening on April 19. The store is owned by Ben and Kerri Dishman, who also own the Fresh Foods grocery store in Gering. Andy Doll, owner of the building, is also involved in the daily operations. The Dishmans received a $45,000 LB 840 grant for the project.
May
Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center opens
After COVID-19 delayed the opening of an expanded visitor center at the Scotts Bluff National Monument, it was formally opened to the public on May 14. The visitor center was improved with a nearly 3,000 square-feet addition, the new center, which was a multi-year project, includes new exhibit rooms that display various artifacts and historical context on the Oregon Trail and pioneer era of the Bluffs.
At ceremonies, Scotts Bluff National Monument Parks superintendent Dan Morford told visitors, “I’m excited to have our visitors as well as you to come and enjoy it.”
Dawes County sheriff convicted of misconduct
A 12th Judicial District Court judge convicted a western Nebraska sheriff on misconduct charges after he refused to accept an inmate into his jail after a two-day trial on Jan. 5-6.
Dailey claimed he would not accept Sierra to his jail, citing injuries he alleged Sierra had experienced after he attempted to flee officers and was apprehended by a Chadron Police officer.
Dailey, who was sentenced in May with a $750 fine, appealed the case, which remains pending in Dawes County District Court.
Delayed audit, other concerns at City of Gering catch attention of state
Financial issues attributed to the turnover of staff at the City of Gering caught the attention of the state auditor’s office. Though concerns were cited, specifically one being that the city had not yet completed its annual audit, a further audit or audition were not warranted, according to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts (APA).
One of the issues that has been contributing to problems at the City of Gering has been the lack of a permanent finance director. Gering has been without a finance director since January 2021, when Renae Jimenez, who held the position for about two years, 6 months, resigned. Prior to Jimenez stepping into the position, Gering had been without a permanent finance director for about six months after the council declined to reappointment longtime finance director John Mejia in December 2018.
The City of Gering completed its audit in October, well after the March 31 deadline. Scottsbluff finance director Liz Loutzenheiser continues to be heading Gering’s finance department after unsuccessful attempts to hire a new director.
Menghini speechless after being named Distinguished Educator
Scottsbluff High School teacher Todd Menghini received the Freda Battey Distinguished Educator Award presented by the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The English teacher had been nominated by a former student for the award from his alma mater, the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Menghini said he felt amazed and fortunate to be awarded the honor.
“This award just hit me, to be honest,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it and it makes me feel really honored that people would take the time to do this for me.”
June
State attorney general’s office to oversee grand jury in shooting
Authorities released the identity of the man killed in a Monday, June 7, shooting, identifying him as Daniel Ojeda, 47, of Scottsbluff.
Officers had responded to a home in the 2300 block of West Overland in Scottsbluff at about noon on Monday. Scanner reports indicated Ojeda to be armed, possibly with two handguns, and having made threats to himself or others. Scottsbluff Police attempted to negotiate with Ojeda for about 5 1/2 hours, initiating phone calls to him, using bull horns and even sending in robots to communicate with the man. At about 5:26 p.m., SWAT officers entered the home and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer confirmed that Ojeda had been shot and killed.
A grand jury convened on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 to consider evidence in the shooting, hearing from 16 witnesses and considering 1,526 exhibits, according to its report. Exhibits included investigative reports, autopsy and toxicology reports, photographs, measurements and a number of digital media, including video and audio witness interviews. A No True Bill means the grand jury found no crime or crimes had been committed by any law enforcement officers in connection with Ojeda’s death.
Patrol IDs man killed in shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol released the identity of a 58-year-old man killed in a shooting June 29, 2021, shooting in Bayard. The man, identified as Larry Hunt, had been sought on a warrant for drug charges and officers with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group and other agencies were in the process of serving the warrant when the shooting occurred. A grand jury was convened to consider evidence in Hunt’s death, as required by statute. Transcripts from the proceedings, held Oct. 26-28, revealed that Hunt had come at officers with a weed whacker that had blades, instead of string. Investigators and officers testified that the weed whacker could have caused serious injury to an officer if he’d been struck. The grand jury returned a “No True Bill” in the case.
Clans come together for fourth Celtic Gathering
Ten different clans converged on Five Rocks Amphitheater Saturday, June 26 for the fourth annual Celtic Gathering. The Celtic Gathering is a tradition for those of Irish, Scottish and Welsh heritage. The event featured the RenScots (Renaissance Scots Living History Association) from Colorado. The RenScots demonstrated martial arts, blacksmithing, weaving, archery and more as they took visitors back to the 1700s. The 2020 Celtic Gathering was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and RenScots members said the Gering gathering was one of the only of such events held in 2021.
Jamie Rose Chen of Scottsbluff returns title to Panhandle
Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen Jamie Rose Chen was named Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Saturday at the Miss Nebraska Competition at North Platte High School. Chen was selected to represent the state as the 2021 Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen for the next year after two years of holding her 2019 Miss Scotts Bluff County title due to the pandemic.
After competing on July 30 as Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen, Chen was named fourth runner-up in the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition.
July
WCCA Board of Governors approves interim president contract
The Western Community College Area Board of Governors took action to approve John Marrin’s interim-president contract at its regular board meeting July 21. The terms of the contract employ Marrin as the interim president for 12 months, effective June 21, 2021, through June 21, 2022. Marrin was appointed to the post after the Western Community College Area Board of Governors formally accepted the resignation of President Carmen Simone Friday, June 14. Simone’s resignation had been effective immediately.
Ribbon cuttings mark opening of pedestrian bridge, 23 Club fields
A pair of red ribbon ceremonies marked the official opening of two major projects in northern Scottsbluff Tuesday, July 20. The first of the celebrations took place at the north end of the Monument Valley Pedestrian Bridge, the final piece to the Scottsbluff’s part in the six-mile Monument Pathway project. “I’m going to bring my family and grandkids here, bring their bikes. They’re ready to roll,” Dan Marshall, parks, cemetery and tree board chairman, said. “They just can’t wait to go across.”
Following the bridge ribbon cutting, the crowd made its way down to the newly renovated 23 Club Complex where a second ribbon cutting was held to officially open up the complex for baseball. The nearly $2 million project
Gering School Board allocates $200,000 toward tennis courts
The Gering Board of Education approved allocating $200,000 of the 2021-22 fiscal year budget toward Gering High School tennis court improvement project during its July 19, 2021, board meeting. Parents and coaches lobbied for funds to resurface the tennis courts, citing safety concerns. The City of Gering also put funds forward to improve the courts. Superintendent Nicole Regan said the plan is to have the courts ready for the spring season.
August
Community rallies behind Finishline Café owners after motorcycle accident
On Aug. 7, Jaci and Jarvis Brill were on their motorcycles waiting at a red light on their way to a restaurant in Sturgis, South Dakota, when the driver of an eastbound SUV turned right to go south, crossed two lanes and clipped Jarvis, knocking him to the ground and into a nearby car, and collided into Jaci head on. Jaci Brill was seriously injured in the crash, hospitalized for months after the crash. The Brills have operated The Finishline for 11 years and saw community members step forward to help them as the business closed during Jaci’s recovery. Jarvis Brill returned to the grill to much fanfare in October.
Scottsbluff council looks to fill Schaub’s seat
The Scottsbluff city council discussed the procedure to find a replacement for outgoing council member Terry Schaub, who submitted his resignation on Aug. 2. Interested applicants submitted their names for consideration to the City of Scottsbluff, which council members concerned in separate meetings to conduct interviews. Out of 11 applicants, Selina Lerma was nominated by Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, approved by the rest of the council and sworn in on Sept. 7.
National championship pilots give Old West Balloon Fest spectators a show
Forty-five pilots competed in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships over one week in August, which culminated with pilots once again dropped markers on a target on the north side of the airfield to the delight of onlookers on Saturday, Aug. 14. Chase Donner claimed first place in the national championships with a score of 15,748. Jeremy Rubun was second with a 15,383, third went to Rhett Heartsill with 15,293. Joe Zvada earned a fourth-place finish with a score of 14,979. Rounding out the top five is Branden Bloom who scored 14,633 points.
The U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships, and Old West Balloon Fest, will return in 2022.
Firefighters battle two wildfires in two weeks
The week of Aug. 12 Banner, Gering and Lyman fire departments are working under a unified command structure to battle a wildfire within all three districts. The cause of the fire, called the Cross Fire, wasn’t released, but burned more than 2,500 acres. It came on the heels of another fire, the Hackberry Fire, which burned an estimated 6,000 acres in Banner County. That fire, which started on Thursday, Aug. 5, wasn’t completely extinguished until mid-August. Crews from throughout the state of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming helped to battle the blaze, which also included air resources provided by the Nebraska National Guard. In September, the Vista Trend fire burned 3,600 acres south of Gering. It was the third wildfire reported in the area this year.
September
Brent Holliday resigns from Gering Board of Education, Tracy Wiese fills seat
Effective Sept. 15, Brent Holliday resigned from the Gering Board of Education after submitting a resignation email to Superintendent Nicole Regan and Board President BJ Peters two days prior.
The Gering Board of Education selected Tracy Wiese from nine applicants interviewed during the Oct. 26 school board meeting.
10th annual Monument Marathon marked as success
The 10th Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon brought hundreds of runners to the area on Sept. 25, with 523 total registered and about 430 actually started — including a few elite runners. For the anniversary year, the title sponsor, Platte Valley Companies, provided an additional $10,000 for cash awards to the top runners. It was the inaugural year for a fourth race that was added to the event: a half marathon relay. Only 18 teams registered out of the 30 open spots, and 17 ran it, but race director Jennifer Reisig said she thought it was a good start to a new event.
Brazen thieves attempt to steal Scottsbluff ATM
Scottsbluff Police are investigating an attempted theft of an ATM on Sept. 14.
A patrolling police officer observed damages to a Platte Valley Bank ATM while on patrol, Sgt. Cody Enlow told the Star-Herald. Officers obtained surveillance video from the bank, observing two people, suspected to be men, who arrived at the bank in a truck, which was later determined to have been stolen from Kick Kars, located on Broadway and not far from the bank. The attempt takes about 2 minutes and the men move quickly, The men used chains with hooks, like those that tow services would use, and crowbars to try to open the ATM and then to try to remove the vault from the ATM. The men were not able to free the safe from the ATM and were not able to access it to get cash. As of late December, no arrests had been made in the attempted theft.
Scottsbluff city manager review takes unexpected turn when wife speaks
A review of the Scottsbluff city manager took an unexpected turn on Monday, Sept. 20, when the city manager’s wife stood up, accusing a city councilmember of unethical conduct and pursuing his own agenda. The Scottsbluff City Council reviewed the performance of Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief, a review that came after his first six months in the position. The council conducted Rief’s review in open session. Issues from communication to staff boundaries were among those discussed prior to Rief’s wife, Jacqueline, standing up and making accusations toward councilman Jordan Colwel of bribing and bullying staff, among other allegations.
In October, the council approved a 5% increase to Rief’s salary. According to Rief’s contract, he said, he will be due an additional 5% increase at the conclusion of the first year, pending a satisfactory review. No public discussion by the council has referred to Jacqueline Rief’s accusations against Colwell since the Sept. 20 meeting.
October
Morrill County gave employees up to $10K in bonuses using federal COVID relief funds
One rural Nebraska county is giving a generous ‘”thank you” to employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic: bonuses of up to $10,000 each, using federal coronavirus recovery funds.
The bonuses, which were approved in August, were described as hazard pay for the 50 or so employees of Morrill County in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Using the money for “premium pay” is allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed in March, according to officials with the Nebraska Association of County Officials and the Morrill County attorney. Morrill County is slated to receive about $902,000 from the federal program.
Morrill moves one step closer to new ag education complex
Morrill Public Schools superintendent Joseph Sherwood welcomed a small crowd Monday, Oct. 25, as board members and others turned over shovels of the first ground for the Agriculture Education Complex at the former Brownfield Park. During the groundbreaking ceremonies, Platte Valley Bank presented a $100,000 donation to help fund the project.
The 4,800-square-foot complex that is planned for the property will be used to cultivate many areas of plant and animal science including a produce processing kitchen, animal exam room and housing area, tree farm and classroom. The project is slated to be completed in early 2022.
1057th Military Police Company to mark planned deployment
Sixty-five soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1057th Military Police Company marked a year-long deployment Friday, Oct. 15 with send-off ceremonies for the soldiers.
Members of the 1057th Military Police Company, which is based in Chadron and has detachments in Scottsbluff and Kearney, were notified about a year ago that they would deploy to the US. Central Command Area, which covers 20 nations: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen.
Morrill superintendent will not receive new contract
The Morrill Public School Board announced on Monday they would not renew Superintendent Joe Sherwood’s contract beyond the end of the school year. The decision came after a four-hour public meeting, half of which the board spent in executive session discussing the superintendent’s improvement targets and his future with the district. During the meeting, about a dozen people made comments to the board about Sherwood’s leadership. Most of them expressed concern about Sherwood’s leadership ability and the state of the district. Staff and students alike were leaving for other schools, they said.
The board elected not to renew Sherwood’s contract, setting his last day with the district as June 30, 2022.
November
Regional West physician, his son and family friend identified as those killed in Chadron plane crash
A Regional West physician, his son and a family friend were killed in a Chadron plane crash Sunday, Nov. 21. Dr. Matthew Bruner, 44, died in the crash, along with his oldest son, Noah Bruner, 21, and a Gering woman, Sydnee Brester, 19.They had been traveling back on Sunday with in a plane flown by Matthew Bruner. They were en route to Fort Collins when the crash occurred.
Thanksgiving in the Valley serves record-setting 1,100 meals
The 38th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley event was one for the record books. On Thursday, Nov. 25, volunteers cooked and packaged 1,100 meals, surpassing last year’s record by 200.
Current chair Kendra Feather has worked at the event for the last two decades. She said the event got started not just to combat food insecurity, but to create a social atmosphere for Thanksgiving.
“It was a good thing for fellowship. There were just so many people who were spending the holidays alone.”
This year, as in 2020, meals were provided by delivery or pickup.
December
Riverside Discovery Center’s puma cubs playing like kittens in new enclosure
After a few weeks in quarantine, Riverside Discovery Center’s new puma cubs were recently moved to their permanent enclosure. The puma cubs came to the zoo because they were on a list among zoos in the U.S. who had the facilities to take care of the puma. People in western Nebraska are more likely to call them mountain lions.
Both cubs were abandoned in the wild and unable to survive on their own.
Riverside Discovery Center Anthony Mason also told the Star-Herald that the zoo has added a new spider monkey and three muntjacs — small deer native to Southeast Asia.
Gering High School principal terminated
After a day-long public hearing with a packed audience, the Gering Public School board voted to terminate the contract of high school principal Rocky Schneider on Thursday, Dec. 30. Schneider had been on administrative leave since Dec. 6.
Testimony from Superintendent Nicole Reagan and other witnesses detailed the mishandling of Title IX reports — sexual harassment or sexual abuse reports from students — and conduct that Gering district officials cited as demonstrative of Schneider acting in a manner that was “unethical, incompetent and unprofessional.”
Schneider requested a public hearing and testified on his behalf. His attorney argued that officials’ tactics were “to throw enough stuff at the wall, and hope that something sticks.”
The Gering School Board voted 4-2 to terminate Schneider.
9-year-old girl reunited with treasured hat
After 9-year-old Kaycee’s Fleming’s hat was lost during a trip to Colorado, the cowboy hat was returned to her just before Christmas.
The hat was a treasured item as it was custom-made for her to hold her Historic Saddle Club Junior Princess Crown. The crown had been stored in a bag in the back of her dad’s pickup during a trip and the bag blew out. Her parents used social media to post about the loss and as the post circulated, and people found the hat, it was eventually returned to Fleming via a pair of men who were attending the National Finals Rodeo. Greeley Hat Works repaired the hat for Fleming’s parents after it found its way home.
Voters expected to consider sales tax to fund aquatic center
Voters during the November 2022 General Election will weigh whether or not to support a half-cent sales tax with which Scottsbluff officials plan to fund the construction of an aquatic center.
The Scottsbluff City Council approved placing a measure on the ballot during Monday, Dec. 20, meeting.
Talks in the community about the possible need for an aquatic center have been occurring for years, since the closure of the Splash Arena in 2018. The most recent proposal stems from talks with the Scottsbluff Public Schools and the YMCA held in April 2021.
Voters will consider the issue during the November 2022 election. If the LB 357 tax were passed, Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief said, the City of Scottsbluff would bond to fund construction of the project. He doesn’t anticipate that construction would be able to start until spring of 2023, and it would take 18 to 24 months to build a facility. A facility opening in the fall of 2024 seems to be a reasonable timeline, he said.