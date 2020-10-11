YMCA preschoolers pick pumpkins for science

The YMCA preschoolers descended upon the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch Wednesday in search of pumpkins for science. Each student was tasked with finding a pumpkin that fits in a plastic grocery bag before the group returned to preschool.

Some students were enamored with the size of some pumpkins. Others found curiosity in oblong shapes and patterns of the pumpkins. Still, some students were most intrigued by kicking or sitting atop the winter squash.

This is pumpkin week for preschoolers, Childcare Director and Teacher Valerie Smith said. On Friday, Smith said the kids will throw three kinds of pumpkins into the pool to examine the relationship between floating and density. They also cut some of the pumpkins open and have the kids rip out the insides.

“If we have time, we might bake some seeds,” Smith said.

Smith said preschoolers have been going to Adams Family Pumpkin Patch for over two decades. She said that, to the best of her knowledge, the only time they hadn’t gone out was last year when a cold snap killed the crop.

