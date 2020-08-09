Grand and reserve beef champions were awarded on Friday at the Goshen County Fair, concluding the livestock showing portion of the fair and leading up to Saturday’s Junior Livestock Sale.
Goshen County Grand Champion Beef title winner Hadley Evens and reserve champion Carly Keller agreed, spending time working with their cattle is what led to this year’s success.
“It feels pretty good to win, there is a lot of work that goes into it,” Keller said. “It’s really just working with them every day.”
Both showmen, only having experience in the show ring for a few years, said winning champion titles was an extremely rewarding experience.
“I practiced a lot with them,” Evens said of his animals. “I practiced about 30 minutes every day.”
Keller, only having showed for few years said, learning from others is what has helped her along the way.
“This is only my second year showing cattle ... but my brother has been showing for years on end, so I have gotten to watch someone who is really good at it and I have learned as much as I can from him,” she said.
Evens said going forward, he plans to continue his hard work and repeat the process which lead him to this year’s winning title, hoping for another purple ribbon next year and years in the future.
From her experience this year, Keller said her advice to future showmen or youth members hoping to win titles at the fair is observe experienced showmen.
“Really just watch people and learn from them is what I would recommend,” Keller said.
Both 4-H’ers will be a part of Saturday’s Junior Livestock sale, along with their fellow livestock showmen. This year’s sale will involve the selling of market swine, meat goats, cattle and sheep to conclude the 2020 Goshen County Fair.
