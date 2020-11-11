Looking for lost respect: Stan Lucke recalls coming home from the Vietnam War

It’s stories like those that are much easier to tell when a soldier returns home. Jeannie, Stan’s wife of 32 years, said there are still things from his time in Vietnam that he’ll never tell her about, and she understands that, especially as a nurse who spent most of her career in the emergency department.

“The longer we were married, the more I think he felt comfortable telling me more things about Vietnam, but I know that there are still things he will never tell me,” she said. “In a way I can understand that from the job I’ve done as a nurse because I’ve seen some horrible things in my line of work…

“So, I never pressed Stan for stories because he’ll tell me what he feels he’s comfortable with, and the rest — it just has to stay inside. So I have to respect that.”

Stan said the military did its best to support soldiers who needed it, but it’s hard to help someone through something when they haven’t been through it themselves.

“It’s kind of like, to teach a person how to get off of drugs, you need someone who has gotten off of drugs,” he said. “They know the true aspect (of what they) have gone through.”

He added that the animosity toward the conflict in Vietnam and the soldiers who fought in it didn’t help.