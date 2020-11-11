‘No one left unmarked’: Civil War veteran honored 85 years later

Podoll said he’s retired, again, but said the work was important to understanding and honoring history.

Brehm said he was contacted by Vince Kelley, the cemetery supervisor, after a history group from Lincoln, which visits grave sites to try and identify civil war veterans, said the plot was not an empty grave.

“It’s gotten down to the wire trying to get this done,” Brehm said in an interview. “It was put in Wednesday, and if there was another big snow storm, it might’ve had to wait until after Veterans Day.”

Brehm said they were able to verify Guernsey service through military records as well as obituaries.

Now, a white marker has Guernsey’s birth and death marked as well as acknowledging his service in Company C in the 17th Illinois Cavalry Regiment, which operated in the Union Army in Missouri at the end of the Civil War. According to a Jan. 17, 1935 Star-Herald obituary, Guernsey was wounded in battle, carrying a bullet in his neck and another in his body “as a reminder of the service he rendered his country.” His family attributed his death from heart disease and old age. He was survived by four daughters, 50 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren according to the obituary.

Brehm said he liked this part of the job.

“It makes me feel good,” he said. “No one left unmarked.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.