‘No one left unmarked’: Civil War veteran honored 85 years later

Phineas Benjamin Guernsey’s unadorned grave was in the center of Fairview Cemetery, no stone marking Scottsbluff’s first constable and policeman employed by the city, and Civil War veteran. Guernsey, who died at 88 years old in January 1935, was given a new headstone 85 years later by the Scottsbluff County Veteran’s Office. John Brehm, the veteran service center director for Scotts Bluff and Banner counties, said marking graves is vital.
“That’s one of my projects, to make sure that every veteran’s grave in Scotts Bluff County is marked. Once in a while, one of these comes up again,” he said. “We’d found another veteran at the East Lawn Cemetery north of Minatare, he died in 1921, a World War I vet, but this is how to honor them.”
While Nebraska was a territory during the Civil War, 239 Nebraska died in battle out of 3,157 soldiers in the war. After the war, Nebraska’s population exploded in the boom, and an estimated 20,000 Civil War veterans are buried here, many on the Eastern half of the state.
Dean Podoll of La Vista helped track down 3,000 of those veterans over 15 years, most in the south and eastern sections of Nebraska.
“Some of these small cemeteries in rural Nebraska had people buried so long they’d be forgotten or the graveyards abandoned,” Podoll said. “You’d really have to trek out there sometimes to find the Union stone, with the trees and bushes grown up around them.”
Podoll said he’s retired, again, but said the work was important to understanding and honoring history.
Brehm said he was contacted by Vince Kelley, the cemetery supervisor, after a history group from Lincoln, which visits grave sites to try and identify civil war veterans, said the plot was not an empty grave.
“It’s gotten down to the wire trying to get this done,” Brehm said in an interview. “It was put in Wednesday, and if there was another big snow storm, it might’ve had to wait until after Veterans Day.”
Brehm said they were able to verify Guernsey service through military records as well as obituaries.
Now, a white marker has Guernsey’s birth and death marked as well as acknowledging his service in Company C in the 17th Illinois Cavalry Regiment, which operated in the Union Army in Missouri at the end of the Civil War. According to a Jan. 17, 1935 Star-Herald obituary, Guernsey was wounded in battle, carrying a bullet in his neck and another in his body “as a reminder of the service he rendered his country.” His family attributed his death from heart disease and old age. He was survived by four daughters, 50 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren according to the obituary.
Brehm said he liked this part of the job.
“It makes me feel good,” he said. “No one left unmarked.”
