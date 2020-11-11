Retired banker recalls military service

“The men that drove the dozers were at risk every time they went out,” Roth said. “There was mortar fire and the Viet Cong would sit in the trees and drop grenades into the dozer cabs.”

He added that because of the danger involved, his battalion had the highest casualty rate of any engineering unit,

Roth stayed with the 62nd for his year in Vietnam, but was reassigned from maintenance officer to adjutant at headquarters in Long Binh. From there, he was assigned the responsibility of securing supplies and equipment. This was the time when the Army was starting to turn operations over to their South Vietnamese counterparts.

For his last four months in country, Roth (now promoted to First Lieutenant) was assigned as executive officer to one of the other land clearing companies within the battalion. That included frequent helicopter flights from headquarters into the field.

“We were a short-lived unit, but I was proud to be a part of it,” Roth said. “It was different from anything the Army had done before. It was an interesting time.”

When his year was up, Roth had to make a decision whether to stay in or get out. He decided to go home.