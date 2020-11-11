Service opened opportunities to grow roots at home

The story of Bill Myers is a tale of two vets. The long-time veterinarian who started the Pioneer Animal Clinic, also joined the Navy, training for years to fly planes to fight in the Pacific Theater. He said it opened doors and opportunities for him in an uncertain time.

Myers was born in Gering 97 years ago, to father R.H. Myers, nicknamed “Chief” and mother Vera Myers. His father moved the family to Billings, Montana, then again to Minatare, as part of his job as a superintendent with Western Sugar.

Myers spent his childhood “from kinneygarden to high school” in Minatare, often running around with older sister Betty Sue. After graduation, the family moved to Ft. Morgan for R.H. Myer’s job.

Myers enrolled in at the University of Colorado Boulder in 1941, before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A year later, he was approached by a recruiter looking to enlist sophomores in Western universities in the Naval Aviation Cadet program.

“They said they’d let us finish our sophomore year in college, and call us in to start training,” he said. “They guaranteed that after we got out of the service, that we were taken care of and everything was paid to get us through the next two years so we could graduate from University.”