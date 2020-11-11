Service opened opportunities to grow roots at home

The story of Bill Myers is a tale of two vets. The long-time veterinarian who started the Pioneer Animal Clinic, also joined the Navy, training for years to fly planes to fight in the Pacific Theater. He said it opened doors and opportunities for him in an uncertain time.
Myers was born in Gering 97 years ago, to father R.H. Myers, nicknamed “Chief” and mother Vera Myers. His father moved the family to Billings, Montana, then again to Minatare, as part of his job as a superintendent with Western Sugar.
Myers spent his childhood “from kinneygarden to high school” in Minatare, often running around with older sister Betty Sue. After graduation, the family moved to Ft. Morgan for R.H. Myer’s job.
Myers enrolled in at the University of Colorado Boulder in 1941, before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
A year later, he was approached by a recruiter looking to enlist sophomores in Western universities in the Naval Aviation Cadet program.
“They said they’d let us finish our sophomore year in college, and call us in to start training,” he said. “They guaranteed that after we got out of the service, that we were taken care of and everything was paid to get us through the next two years so we could graduate from University.”
He finished up the school year in 1942 and was called up for training in 1943. From there, it was a whirlwind, traveling back and forth stateside.
He started in San Francisco, then to San Luis Obispo for ground training. Myers traveled to Tucson for flight training, which meant actually flying fabric, wood and metal gliders.
“That’s where I first flew an airplane. We were in these Wacos and they wanted to know if we could fly, solo, in this Waco. If we did, we got further training – if we didn’t we’d wash out and get sent to San Diego to be second-class seamen.”
Meyers passed the test, and headed to Oakland, California.
“There, we weren’t doing any flying, we had military training and a lot of schoolwork for about three months.”
After that, he was shipped to Livermore, California, to start flying in SNJ-5s, an escort plane used for training purposes. After passing, he was shipped again to Corpus Christie, Texas.
“There, we were really in it,” he said. “We flew in lots and lots and lots of groundwork, so much flying.”
He trained until December 1944, when he was commissioned as an ensign naval aviator and sent to Jacksonville, Florida, for operations training. There, he flew Vought F4U Corsairs, to practice flying off carriers. After qualifying in operations, he was volunteered to be a night-fighter, going back to Texas to train in F6F Hellcats, another carrier based fighter.
He returned to Florida to practice with a squadron of night fliers, practicing landing and intercepting the warships at night.
His new assignment was to join Admiral Marc Mitscher in the Pacific to combat suicide bombing tactics deployed against American warships.
“We were on our way to California to head down the South Pacific, but President Harry Truman decided otherwise,” he said, saying that the deployment of atomic bombs changed his trajectory.
He was shuffled back into active service, but ended back in Colorado, taking up the offer to finish school. He was on reserve duty until 1952, then he stepped away from the military.
“I was highly trained, but never saw any actual combat,” he said.
He married, had two children and returned to western Nebraska. He said the next chapter of his life, involved going back to school, this time at Colorado State University to study veterinarian medicine.
“I had a lot of good recommendations and letters from people and all that, but I think one of the things that made me stand out was I was eight or nine years older than my peers and a veteran from World War II, the admissions board wanted to see if I could do it,” he said. “But I fooled ‘em, I made it through.”
He graduated for a second time in 1962 this time with a degree in veterinary sciences, and got to work for decades.
“I’m so proud of the young people in the meantime that took over Pioneer Animal Clinic,” he said. “I’m so proud of it.”
He said despite all the changes to Veterans Day due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said it’s still a time for reflection.
“It’s a chance to honor any veterans, no matter what war they served in, and it’s still a time to honor us old timers because there’s so darn few of us,” he said. “It also means that all these young people in the military, they should be honored more than us old-timers.”
