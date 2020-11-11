WNCC seeing uptick in veterans dependents

“The State of Nebraska offers a tuition waiver for Nebraska residents who are dependents,” Wolf said. “That’s another great opportunity that the state has given us. The student can come up here, get the tuition remission, so it’s free tuition, and then they get their stipend from the V.A. every month, so it’s a great opportunity.”

Keeping students informed of their benefits and helping them through the system has been rewarding for Wolf, whose own son, James, was killed in combat.

“It’s great to be able to tell the student ‘Thank you’ for their parents’ service,” Wolf said, “and to know that this is something that’s near and dear to my heart for obvious reasons. We just want to make sure they get the best possible service up here at WNCC and have a good experience.”

The students who are receiving help are generally appreciative, Wolf said.