WNCC seeing uptick in veterans dependents

Dependents of military veterans are taking greater advantage of programs offered by Western Nebraska Community College than in years past.
With 11 dependents of 100 percent disabled veterans or who have been granted a portion of a veteran’s G.I. Bill on the books to begin the 2020-21 school year, Chris Wolf, Trio Veterans Upward Bound assistant director and Military and Veterans Affairs director at WNCC, is encouraged by the level of participation.
Those students who qualify under the dependent standards are entitled to the same level of service granted to veterans at the school. Wolf and her staff assist those students with paperwork required to get benefits and assist with class schedules.
“We help whatever way we can to help make a good transition for them to be able to continue to go to school,” Wolf said.
Wolf attributed the increased participation to several factors.
“Number one, there are more veterans obtaining that status, the 100 percent disabled, because of the last 15 years of the war,” she said. “Plus, I think people are realizing there really are some great education benefits associated with this, and those kids are entitled to those benefits because their dad or their mom paid a huge sacrifice for that.”
The students in the dependent program come from a wide variety of backgrounds, including athletes who are able to supplement their education through the program.
“The State of Nebraska offers a tuition waiver for Nebraska residents who are dependents,” Wolf said. “That’s another great opportunity that the state has given us. The student can come up here, get the tuition remission, so it’s free tuition, and then they get their stipend from the V.A. every month, so it’s a great opportunity.”
Keeping students informed of their benefits and helping them through the system has been rewarding for Wolf, whose own son, James, was killed in combat.
“It’s great to be able to tell the student ‘Thank you’ for their parents’ service,” Wolf said, “and to know that this is something that’s near and dear to my heart for obvious reasons. We just want to make sure they get the best possible service up here at WNCC and have a good experience.”
The students who are receiving help are generally appreciative, Wolf said.
“A lot of times when we have a new dependent, we visit with the parents as well, and let them know this is what we can do,” she said. “If they have questions, they are certainly free to contact us and we will do our best to answer their questions. I’m hoping it’s a sense of relief for them to know, especially for the ones who are far away, that there is another point of contact here that those students can come and reach out to us if there is an issue.
“We’re kind of a go-between sometimes between the student and the instructors.”
Dependent students are offered the same services offered to veterans.
“It’s use of the computers,” Wolf said, “school supplies, come in and grab a cup of coffee or a snack on your way to class or tutoring. Those are the kinds of things we extend out to those dependents as well as to our veterans.”
In her 15 years working in the program, beginning in the Veterans Upward Bound program, Wolf said she has seen changes.
“I think the evolution of our program going from where we were just in two offices has now expanded to include military and veterans services,” she said. “This is the side where we can serve the dependents. ... The school and the administration has greatly supported our program and has given us permission to do the kind of things we need to to do be able to provide the great services that we do for our veterans and their dependents.”
That support means everything to her, Wolf said.
“To see and understand what we are trying to do means everything,” she said. “It’s great to know that they back that because if they didn’t back us, we couldn’t do what we do.”
The college has embraced the program and helps move it forward, Wolf said.
“WNCC takes these kinds of situations for veterans and their dependents very seriously,” she said. “They want to provide the best opportunity we can to make them successful, either through support services we can offer, through scholarships through the V.A. education benefits. Whatever they need, WNCC is committed to helping to make them successful.”
Wolf said her son is on her mind as she helps those in the WNCC programs.
“He’s always there going, ‘Mom, you’ve gotta take care of this person,’” she said. “That’s kind of what got me started in this job, and I’m now at about 15 years here. They became important to me, and it’s like a second family to me.”
Looking at things in a different way following her son’s death has led to a new reality for Wolf and her husband, Bob.
“This is just a way of also saying, ‘Thank you’ to all the people who supported us and still continue to support us and care for us,” she said. “It’s just become a way of life for us.”
