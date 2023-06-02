The Nebraska Legislature wrapped up one of the most tumultuous sessions in recent history with words of praise from Gov. Jim Pillen and Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista.

"In the face of extraordinary challenges, the will of the people of Nebraska prevailed," Pillen said.

The Legislature adjourned Thursday afternoon, bringing an end to the 90-day session on day 88. Though Arch acknowledged the past few months were unusual and challenging, he pushed back against the notion that lawmakers were unproductive.

"We have done the work we were sent to do," Arch said.

Out of the abnormally high 812 bills introduced at the start of the session, Arch said lawmakers passed 291, which is about average for a 90-day session. This happened despite a session-long fi libuster launched by opponents of a bill that will restrict access to gender-affirming care for minors and ban abortions earlier in a pregnancy.

Lawmakers accomplished this by combining groups of bills together into packages, instead of debating them individually. Those 291 bills were all absorbed into just 31 separate pieces of legislation.

While Arch said many of the bills that passed did so with broad support, several spurred strong opposition, with multiple protests staged throughout the session.

Some of those protesters showed up again Thursday, chanting as Pillen entered the chamber: "Our bodies, our choice. Trans rights are human rights."

The day also brought one final fi libuster, mounted by state Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, against legislation implementing the state's new voter identification requirements. The bill passed after lawmakers approved a last filibuster-ending cloture motion.

Pillen said he didn't consider the socially conservative bills controversial, but instead called them "common sense" measures that the vast majority of Nebraskans support.

On the gender-affirming care and abortion restrictions — put together in LB 574 — Pillen acknowledged the opposition but described it as a "vocal minority" that threatens the safety of children. He praised lawmakers for fighting to pass the bill and vowed to continue pushing to increase abortion restrictions further.

"Make no mistake at all," Pillen said. "We will end elective abortions in Nebraska."

Pillen highlighted other bills passed this session, from legislation that will allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit to a package of bills that combined will cut or offset more than $6 billion in income and property taxes over the next six years.

"Nebraskans' response to everyone in this room will be: 'Thanks a billion,'" Pillen said.

Some of the bills Pillen praised were passed earlier Thursday, including a multimillion-dollar Omaha recovery effort, and legislation seeking to reform various aspects of the state's criminal justice system.

Among the bills passed on the last day:

Health insurance: Insured patients will only have to pay $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin under LB 92, which absorbed LB 779 by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln. The bill will also lower costs of some mammograms.

SNAP: Roughly 10,000 Nebraska families would remain eligible for food stamps under LB 84, introduced by Sen. Jen Day of Omaha and amended into LB 227. The bill keeps the income eligibility level for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at 165% of the federal poverty level until 2025, instead of dropping it to 130% as it was set to do at the end of September.

Abuse and pets: People seeking protection orders against domestic abusers could ask for protection of household pets as well under LB 11, offered by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue and amended into LB 227. The bill would allow courts to bar abusers from coming in contact with, harming or killing such pets.

Hospitals: Several provisions of LB 227 would help struggling Nebraska hospitals. One provision would pay hospitals at nursing home rates for patients who are ready to be discharged but cannot find a nursing home bed. Another would create a pilot program giving financial incentives to nursing homes for taking patients with complex health needs. A third would add clinical training sites for nursing students to help address workforce shortages.

Postpartum: New mothers would be able to keep Medicaid coverage for as many as six months after giving birth, up from 60 days currently, under an amendment to LB 227. The amendment was originally LB 419, introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln as a way to address postpartum health problems.

Development incentive: The state would lower its sales tax rate to boost plans to expand Nebraska Crossing into a major tourist destination featuring retailers like Ikea, as well as entertainment venues, hotels, youth sports fields and more. LB 692 was introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area and incorporated into LB 727. The 5.5-cent state sales tax rate would be cut in half, to 2.75 cents, in districts meeting certain standards. That would allow the districts to charge matching fees that could be used to pay development costs.

Bonds: Nebraska, for the first time, would be able to issue bonds for highway construction under LB 706, introduced by Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus and amended into LB 727. Backers said the bonds would allow highways to be built more quickly. The bonds would be paid back with gas taxes and other taxes dedicated to road building.

Vaping: Vaping cartridges and liquids would be classified as tobacco products for purposes of charging sales taxes under LB 584, introduced by Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward and amended into LB 727.

Tax sales: People whose property is sold because of delinquent property taxes would be able to get their remaining equity back from their property under LB 505, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, and LB 577, introduced by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha. The measures were amended into LB 727. They change a law under which people can lose their property and all of their equity for missing a property tax payment. The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that a similar Minnesota law was unconstitutional.