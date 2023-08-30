The most dynamically Latino thread of DC Comics’ latest film “Blue Beetle” will be lost on most cinema audiences.

The deft hand that director Angel Manuel Soto and screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer played for this superhero film is genius.

Yes, “Blue Beetle” is a long-awaited, culturally specific Latino superhero.

In that genre, it follows the usual script, with brown flairs.

There’s Jaime Reyes, the good-hearted young man who has been “chosen” by the blue scarab and transforms.

Cast as Mexican-American, a first generation college grad, Reyes (played by actor Xolo Mariduena) soon morphs through a blue iridescent exoskeleton when the scarab attaches itself first to his back, then embeds itself into his being.

As the Blue Beetle, he gains extraordinary abilities, once he grows wise enough to manage them — flight, tremendous physical strength, forcefields and bringing to reality any power that he can imagine.

Kaboom! Bang! Pow!

Also cast is a beautiful, initially unreachable (because of a class divide) heiress as the superhero’s love interest.

A battle of good vs. evil then unfolds. The evil ones pursue modern manifestations of gentrification greed and plot for world domination by manufacturing invincible soldiers.

Then comes a nod to history’s uncomfortable truths.

Blue Beetle taps at the reason the U.S. can be held complicit in the devastation of many Latin American countries, perpetrating human rights violations that pushed many Latinos to emigrate from these countries, for work and safety.

Susan Sarandon’s character (Victoria Kord) desires global domination by first discovering then harnessing the power of the blue scarab, which had already chosen the young Reyes as a host.

Early in the film, Kord boasts that her enforcer, the man who appears as her right hand man/tough guy, “is a graduate of the School of the Americas.” She also makes reference to the anti-communist counterinsurgency.

Full head snap to attention for this moviegoer.

It’s a good bet that Sarandon, long known for her social activism, was well-aware of what those brief lines in the script evoked.

For decades, the U.S. Army’s School of the Americas at the former Fort Benning in Georgia was also known as “the school of the assassins,” as ardent critics nicknamed it.

For more than half a century, our military ran the school, which was to be a training ground for Latin American military leaders.

But its graduates were long linked to atrocious acts of violence and destruction, including the El Mozote massacre in 1981 of nearly 1,000 villagers and the 1989 murder of Archbishop Oscar Romero and six Jesuit priests in El Salvador.

The late Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was a graduate.

The U.S. has a scandalous record of backing corrupt and cruel leaders in Latin America. Under the banner of fighting communism, we’ve given aid to members of bloody military coups who have overthrown democratically elected leaders because they were socialists.

One of the primary ways of doing this was through the former School of the Americas.

Technically, the school closed in late 2000, shuttered after heavy criticism. The Department of Defense took it over and renamed it the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.

Again, none of this is detailed in the film, not explicitly.

Other Latino themes in Blue Beetle are easier to spot, yet they remain fresh, not filtered through trite interpretations.

The hero (Reyes) receives guidance and a blessing from the eyes of Our Lady of Guadalupe as he dramatically transforms into the Blue Beetle for the first time.

Spanish is used during significant dialogue sequences. Bilingual moviegoers get an extra bonus, but the context is full. No one is left waiting for a translation.

George Lopez’s character (Uncle Rudy), in one short frame, imparts this soul-baring truth of migration: Anglos assume that crossing the U.S.-Mexico border is the rough part, but it’s the 20 years that follow to build a life anew that’s difficult.

The careful cultivation and preservation of family honor is another theme. Doing so, in a new land where you’re often discounted, is shown repeatedly in the film.

Starting over, often after tremendous loss, is the act of migration.

Deep into the Blue Beetle film, there’s a flashback sequence to a “Escuela of the Americas” sign.

And — huge spoiler here — the full backstory shows that the brute that nearly kills the Blue Beetle was orphaned as a little boy by military fighting. Presumably, he was trained at the School of the Americas.

The child soldiers of Guatemala’s decades-long civil war lived this flashback scene.

Considering how many Latin American countries were impacted by the school’s trainees, this part of the film is a throughline that some immigrants to the U.S. can relate to.

Latinos represent nearly 19 percent of the U.S. And yet, this is our first Latino superhero within the DC universe and the first predominantly Latino cast and crew of the franchise.

The disregard equals lost dollars and a good dose of disrespect.

But maybe, previous reluctance to back such a project gave the film some creative room.

It’s possible that the film’s theme of U.S. government overreach into the political and military functioning of Central and South American countries slipped past the usual gatekeepers — industry execs who probably had no idea of the full history of the school.

Too late now!

And you thought this was just a DC version of Ant-Man.

Here’s looking forward to an equally entertaining and culturally enriching sequel.