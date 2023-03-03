LINCOLN — The Sidney girls basketball team played even with undefeated Skutt Catholic on Friday afternoon — at least for a good portion of the game.

The difference was the opening eight minutes in the SkyHawks 63-36 win in a Class B state girls basketball semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Skutt (25-0) jumped out to a 10-1 lead in 89 seconds and had a 26-3 cushion at the end of the quarter.

"It was shocking," Sidney assistant coach Matt McKay said. "We're not used to that, obviously. But (Skutt) was hitting everything in that first quarter. They were probably 8- or 9-of-10 from the field, and that's just insane.

"(Skutt) is just so deep and so talented. It's a team that is so hard to go out against," McKay said. "You think, 'Geeze, they're that dominant, they should be taller.' But (the players) are all like around 5'6". It's crazy, but they are just all so skilled."

The message for the Raiders (25-3) after the first quarter was simple.

"It was, 'Just be us,'" McKay said. "We couldn't worry about what (Skutt) was trying to do."

The Raiders trailed by 24 points at the break and scored eight of the first 10 points of the second half. Sidney got the deficit to within 17 points in the third quarter before Skutt pulled away again.

Reese Riddle had a team-high nine points for a Raiders team that was coming off a quarterfinal win over Beatrice, the program's first victory at state since 1984. Katie Ramsey added seven points for Sidney.

Peyton McCabe had 20 points to a lead a SkyHawks team which faces Elkhorn North for the state title on Saturday. Molly Ladwig added 14 points.

Riddle said the loss could not damper what the Raiders accomplished this season.

"We went out there and gave it our all," the senior said. "The second, third and fourth quarters were definitely ours. We battled and we fought. We had a heck of a ride (to state) and I'm very proud.

"(Thursday's win) meant the world," she said. "It's been 40 years since we had won a game down here, and that was a goal since the beginning of the season."

McKay echoed those thoughts.

"We're not sad at all," he said. "We're perfectly happy with where we ended up. We had (the program's) best (season) record ever, and we set a points per game record, (fewest) points given up per game record, as well as lowest turnovers and most assists. We probably have 16 (program) records that we broke this year."

The Raiders seem poised for future success as well, losing just Riddle and fellow senior Rheagan Stanley.

"We don't feel like it's going to be a rebuild," McKay said.

Sidney (36):

Rheagan Stanley 2, Chloe Ahrens 1, Reese Riddle 9, Kierra Schrader 1, Kayla Westby 6, Lilee Wieser 2, Katie Ramsey 7

Skutt Catholic (63):

Mia McMahon 6, Molly Ladwig 14, Peyton McCabe 20, Libby Shotkoski 3, Presley Douglas 3, Addison Burt 9, Julia Connealy 4, Kamryn Kasner 4.