Plan to attend the first of three Nebraska Soil Health Schools on Thursday, March 2, at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the program will bring together experts in agronomy, soil science, rangeland management and more to provide the latest insight into soil health. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain foundational knowledge, including soil health practices and hands-on demonstrations, as well as interact with people with similar interests in soil health and management options that improve production.

The program will begin with a keynote speech from retired USDA-ARS Plant Physiologist/Laboratory Director Jerry Hatfield addressing how soil health improves farm profitability.

Topics and presenters will include:

— Soil physics: pores create or prevent a hospitable environment – Aaron Daigh, Associate Professor, UNL Carbon cycle of soil – Michael Kaiser, Associate Professor, UNL

— Biological nitrogen fixation: one building block of healthy soil – Carolina Córdova, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, UNL

— Hands-on demonstration: soil health and rapid tests – Aaron Hird, State Soil Health Specialist, USDA-NRCS

— Systems approach to no-till and soil health – Paul Jasa, Extension Engineer, UNL

— Role of manure in soil health – Leslie Johnson, Extension Educator, UNL

— Cover crops for healthy soils – Vesh Raj Thapa, Postdoctoral Research Associate, UNL

— Cropping and livestock systems – Mitch Stephenson, Associate Professor and Extension Specialist, UNL

A total of six Certified crop advisor CEUs will be offered in nutrient management, soil and water management, and crop management.

There is no fee to attend, and lunch will be provided. Pre-register here.

For more information or questions, email nheldt@unl.edu or call 308-632-1372.