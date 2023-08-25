FORT ROBINSON — Buildings can be ghosts, too.

Compared with Fort Laramie, its famous Wyoming contemporary, Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford retains a wealth of historic structures to charm tourists and day trippers.

But physical gaps are evident where buildings were torn down long ago around the separate 19th- and 20th-century parade grounds on opposite sides of U.S. Highway 20.

Four have been rebuilt during Fort Robinson’s 66 years as a state park. Three more are likely to reappear after a $20 million, two-year cash infusion from the Legislature to bolster both storytelling and tourist appeal at the park, which recorded 739,310 visits from motor vehicles in 2022.

It’ll be exciting to bring more parts of Fort Robinson back to life, Mike Morava, park superintendent from 2001 to 2017 and the Northwest Region superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission told the Star-Herald.

But he cautioned that planning for the various projects is in its early stages — and that the park faces challenges in adding more structures, new or restored.

“I’ve always said it’s a shame that some of them got torn down,” said Morava, who joined Fort Robinson in 1989. “But I’ve spent my career trying to restore the buildings we do have.”

Given the sparse northwest Panhandle population, staffing to run and maintain additional buildings “is probably the A-No. 1 hurdle or obstacle that we have,” he added.

History’s forceful voice

Perhaps no other place in Nebraska has more tales to tell.

Oglala Lakota led by Red Cloud, the Lakota leader who beat the Army in Wyoming’s Powder River Valley in the late 1860s, collected supplies at the Red Cloud Agency before Camp Robinson was established next to it in 1874.

That was two years before the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana, fought on June 25, 1876. Crazy Horse, the military genius behind the wipeout of Col. George A. Custer’s 7th Cavalry detachment, surrendered at Camp Robinson the next May and was killed there on Sept. 5, 1877.

In between, the 5th Cavalry clashed with Cheyenne on July 17, 1876, west and north on Warbonnet Creek. William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody killed Yellow Hand there and claimed for decades to have claimed the “first scalp for Custer.”

Dull Knife and his Oklahoma-exiled Northern Cheyenne band were detained at now-renamed Fort Robinson in 1878 after long eluding authorities on their way home. They broke out of a log cavalry barracks on Jan. 9, 1879, fighting pursuing troops as they fled. Some died; many were recaptured.

The 9th and 10th Cavalry, all-Black regiments dubbed “Buffalo Soldiers” by Native Americans, were based at Fort Robinson between 1885 and 1907.

Transformed after World War I into an Army cavalry remount depot, Fort Robinson made more history during World War II. K-9 military dogs and handlers were also trained there, and German veterans of Gen. Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps were held at a prisoner-of-war camp near the Red Cloud Agency site.

All this and more fired the imaginations of state Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney, the Legislature’s two African-American lawmakers from northeast Omaha. They visited Fort Robinson last year on a trip organized by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a registered Oglala member.

Fort Robinson presents “some really great intersections between rural history, Nebraska history, African American history and Native community history and overall our country’s history,” Wayne told Appropriations Committee members March 9.

Rebuilding history

A half-dozen 1874 buildings remain at Fort Robinson, but the Cheyenne Outbreak barracks burned down in 1898. Many others were demolished between 1947 and 1957, when Game and Parks started managing the fort.

Inclusion of $20 million over two years for Fort Robinson in the Legislature’s main 2023-25 budget bill came 24 years since senators last earmarked funds for fort restoration.

A 1999 effort by former Harrison Sen. Bob Wickersham helped rebuild the Cheyenne Outbreak barracks and one of the 1887 adobe brick enlisted men’s barracks where Buffalo Soldiers were housed. Both were dedicated in 2003.

One room in the 1887 barracks, which includes a rentable conference room, holds Buffalo Soldiers artifacts besides those in History Nebraska’s Fort Robinson Museum in the 1905 fort headquarters building.

Wayne persuaded senators to specify that $4 million of their aid be used for “an additional building honoring Buffalo Soldiers.”

Four other projects are mentioned the budget bill’s language:

Reconstruction of “an additional officers’ quarters for overnight lodging” and an unspecified “Bakery” building.

“Interior upgrades to existing lodging units” in the iconic brick Fort Robinson Lodge, an 8th Cavalry barracks built in 1909, and enlisted and officers’ quarters built between 1874 and 1909.

“Enhancements” to the Post Playhouse, housed since 1967 in an 1892 quartermaster stores building off U.S. 20.

Restoration of Carter P. Johnson Lake north of the fort.

While planning is just starting, Morava said, the Buffalo Soldiers and officers’ quarters directives likely will be fulfilled on the “new” parade ground and loop north of the main lodge.

The rebuilt 1887 Buffalo Soldiers barracks stands on the south end of a six- building “barracks row.” Restoring a second would be a logical way to meet the Legislature’s wish for a Buffalo Soldiers memorial, Morava said.

The officers’ quarters to be rebuilt, he said, likely will match a duplex quarters from 1891 that Game and Parks reconstructed with its own funds on the loop’s northeast side. It sleeps 16 on each side and was dedicated in 2016.

“We have quite a bit of lodging here, a lot of variations here,” Morava said. “That’s one of the strengths of it.”

Camp Robinson’s original 1874 footprint included a long-gone bakery. But a later bakery was built in 1906 across the access road to the playhouse, next to a one-time guardhouse built in 1891 or 1892.

Either could be rebuilt, Morava said, but the 1906 bakery would be better to house a Post Playhouse ticket office and more expansive restrooms for playgoers.

Because Fort Robinson was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1960, state law requires Game and Parks to rebuild on former structures’ original footprints and ensure they look like their predecessors, Morava said.

He expects to call upon History Nebraska to test the old sites and do an archaeological dig to first recover artifacts that may be buried there.

Jill Dollberg, interim director of the formerly named Nebraska State Historical Society, said she’s looking forward to finding out.

“I imagine we’ll just have to coordinate a trip out there for an archaeological investigation and see how much work is warranted,” she said. “Sometimes in Nebraska, we clear out everything. Sometimes, we bury stuff.”

Enhancing the experience

Carter P. Johnson Lake, located 2½ miles northwest, is the last of five fishing areas within the 22,000-acre park needing renovation, Morava said.

Moss grows on much of the lake, which he said has shrunk from silted-in areas taken over by reeds.

Meanwhile, Game and Parks leaders will mull how they can most appropriately upgrade lodging rooms in the 100- to 150-year-old buildings.

None of Fort Robinson’s rooms includes a TV, and wifi service for visitors’ use is limited to Fort Robinson Lodge’s restaurant and front porch.

The park finally gained a fiber-optic trunk line this summer, courtesy of a $360,000 Nebraska Broadband Bridge grant to Mobius Communications LLC of Hemingford. That’ll extend up-to-date high-speed internet service to park offices and sales points, Morava said.

While wifi might cover more of the main lodge, he said, he’s resisting adding wireless service and even TVs.

“Ninety percent of the people are here to decompress” away from constant connection with the world, he said.