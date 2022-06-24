Four scholarships awarded to local students

“We are pleased to recognize twelve outstanding students with the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Scholarships,” said Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). “Students involved in multiple sports and activities demonstrate dedication, determination, teamwork, and leadership at their schools – all highly valued traits at Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges.”

In recognition of the importance of participating in sports and activities, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska State Colleges created the Nebraska State Colleges’ Multi-Activity Student Award program in 2021. High school students who participate in three or more NSAA sanctioned activities during the academic year receive a certificate in recognition of their involvement. In its inaugural year, 15,358 high school students earned a certificate, and four scholarships were awarded. For the 2021-22 school year, 15,918 high school students across Nebraska received the award for the 2021-22 school year.