Four scholarships awarded to local students

LINCOLN – Expanding the highly-successful program in its second year, Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges awarded the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Scholarship to 12 high school students, including four Panhandle students.
“We are pleased to recognize twelve outstanding students with the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Scholarships,” said Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). “Students involved in multiple sports and activities demonstrate dedication, determination, teamwork, and leadership at their schools – all highly valued traits at Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges.”
In recognition of the importance of participating in sports and activities, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska State Colleges created the Nebraska State Colleges’ Multi-Activity Student Award program in 2021. High school students who participate in three or more NSAA sanctioned activities during the academic year receive a certificate in recognition of their involvement. In its inaugural year, 15,358 high school students earned a certificate, and four scholarships were awarded. For the 2021-22 school year, 15,918 high school students across Nebraska received the award for the 2021-22 school year.
People are also reading…
The following Panhandle students received the 2022 Multi-Activity Scholarship to attend Chadron State College: Chase Isenbart, Senior from Creek Valley High School; Kierra Miller, junior from Bayard High School; Grace Weber, sophomore from Sidney High School; Shayleigh West, freshman from Bayard High School.