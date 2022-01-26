Free At-Home COVID testing will soon be widely available in the area

While the Panhandle has outlets for COVID testing, free at-home COVID testing will soon be widely available.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be providing at-home COVID tests to Nebraska residents. Panhandle Public Health District is organizing locations in communities for easy access. Watch for an announcement with community locations.

Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, you will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation needs.

The second option was announced last week through the federal government at COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID tests. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

Why is this important? COVID testing is key to slowing transmission. It helps individuals make safer decisions about going to work or getting together with others especially those that may be particularly at-risk to severe complications from getting COVID.