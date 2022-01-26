Free At-Home COVID testing will soon be widely available in the area

While the Panhandle has outlets for COVID testing, free at-home COVID testing will soon be widely available.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be providing at-home COVID tests to Nebraska residents. Panhandle Public Health District is organizing locations in communities for easy access. Watch for an announcement with community locations.
Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, you will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation needs.
The second option was announced last week through the federal government at COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID tests. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Why is this important? COVID testing is key to slowing transmission. It helps individuals make safer decisions about going to work or getting together with others especially those that may be particularly at-risk to severe complications from getting COVID.
“The idea is to have these tests on-hand so if you or your child wake up with a minor symptom you can quickly test to make a decision about how to proceed with your day in a safe way,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.
COVID vaccine is widely available across the Panhandle for individuals age 5 and over, there are no out-of-pocket expenses.
Everyone age 12 and older is recommended to get a COVID booster shot at least two months after a 1-dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, or at least five months after a 2-dose vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna.
- Box Butte/Grant: https://tinyurl.com/25mwaapu | safeway.com
- Walk-ins welcome
- Dave's Pharmacy Hemingford & Alliance, Monday-Friday, 8 AM - 5:30 PM
- Alliance Community Pharmacy, Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM - 6 PM
- Hyannis, Sandhills State Bank, 3p-6:30p, February 1, March 1
- Cheyenne/Deuel: https://tinyurl.com/5b5uac8p | walmart.com | safeway.com
- Walk-ins welcome
- Dalton Fire Hall 3p-6:30p, February 8
- Big Springs Fire Hall 3p-4:30p & Chappell Fire Hall, 5p-6:30p, January 27, February 24
- Dawes/Sioux: https://tinyurl.com/x5d5nnbn | walmart.com | safeway.com
- Walk-ins welcome Western Community Health Resources, Monday-Friday, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM, Call 308-432-8979 to schedule an appointment outside these hours.
- Garden: To schedule an appointment, call (308) 772-3283.
- Regional West Garden County Clinic, Monday-Friday, 8 AM - 5 PM
- Kimball: https://tinyurl.com/d2u8txrs
- Walk-ins welcome Kimball Health Services, Monday-Friday, 8 AM - 4:30 PM
- Morrill: Call to schedule an appointment
- Walk-ins welcome
- Morrill County Hospital Clinic (Bridgeport), Thursdays, 8 AM - 4:30 PM call 308-262-1755
- Chimney Rock Medical Center (Bayard), Tuesdays, 8 AM - 4:30 PM call 308-586-1717
- Sheridan: https://tinyurl.com/cvrmkv38
- Walk-ins welcome
- Gordon Rural Health Clinic, Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM and 1 PM - 4 PM
- Scotts Bluff/Banner: https://tinyurl.com/hkw7wk2p | walmart.com | safeway.com | walgreens.com
- Walk-ins welcome
- Gering CAPWN Health Center, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-12 PM & 1 PM-4 PM
- Scotts Bluff County Immunization Clinic, 313 W 38th St, Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-5:30 PM
- Guadalupe Center 2nd Saturday of each month 8 AM-10 AM
If you are homebound or have a condition that makes it hard for you to access a COVID vaccine, Call Vianey Zitterkopf, RN at 308-430-8390 or Janet Felix, LPN at 308-672-4653.
People who are fully COVID vaccinated will not be required to quarantine due to close contact. If you have lost your COVID vaccine card, go to https://tinyurl.com/2zh7uhhu.
Confirmed Cases
All Ages: 697
Region
Cases
Banner
5
Box Butte
91
Cheyenne
54
Dawes
22
Deuel
7
Garden
18
Grant
2
Kimball
25
Morrill
42
Scotts Bluff
423
Sheridan
18
Sioux
0