Free mediation training available due to federal grant

The Federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) is providing funding through Nebraska’s Office of Dispute Resolution (ODR), to increase the number of trained mediators who have a desire to work with youth in the juvenile justice system and their families.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of court cases involving juveniles by using restorative practices to help youth offenders realize the impact of their acts outside of the court process while taking responsibility by creating reparation agreements with the victims of their acts directly. Those trained will also have the opportunity to facilitate discussions with the families of the youth who may need to develop plans to better manage communication and behavior. The program will also offer conferences for excessive absenteeism and truancy that involve planning with students, families, and the school.

The basic mediation training is the first step in becoming an affiliate of the program. The training is being offered in an online format in August. Further training in restorative practices will be offered this fall.

To learn more about the opportunity, or to apply for a spot in the upcoming basic mediation training, those interested can go to: https://mediationwest.org/get-involved/basic-scholarship-application.html. Applications will be reviewed by the mediation center that applicants want to work with. There are no educational or professional requirements to join the program. People from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Nebraska’s Mediation Center network is comprised of 6 non-profit mediation centers that ensure alternative conflict resolution services to citizens of all 93 counties. Mediation West serves the 15 counties in western Nebraska: Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux.