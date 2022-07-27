 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'From Wagons to Wagons: the Studebaker Story' program to be presented at monument

GERING – Did you know that before the Studebaker company began building automobiles, they built wagons?

Come join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas at the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. for this FREE program. We will take a closer look at the Studebaker family’s history and ability to succeed through adaptation and innovation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors to the visitor center theater. The Scotts Bluff National Monument outdoor amphitheater is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

