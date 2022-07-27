'From Wagons to Wagons: the Studebaker Story' program to be presented at monument

Come join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas at the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. for this FREE program. We will take a closer look at the Studebaker family’s history and ability to succeed through adaptation and innovation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors to the visitor center theater. The Scotts Bluff National Monument outdoor amphitheater is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.