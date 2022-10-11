 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fundraiser for Northfield Haven planned Saturday

Twin Cities Development and the Northfield Haven board will host a fundraiser for the Northfield Haven project on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northfield Haven facility, 2350 Five Rocks Rd. in Gering.

Northfield Haven is a 15-unit independent living apartment facility for young adults with developmental disabilities. The facility includes a community room, kitchen, and laundry room for tenants to enjoy. The fundraiser event will include food from Mike’s Wild Dogs and Two Smokin Grills, beer from Flyover Brewing Company, and soft drinks from Pepsi Cola of Western Nebraska.

Food and drink sale proceeds will go toward the completion of the Northfield Haven project. Tours of the facility are available during the event and donations are greatly appreciated.

Breaking News