New Beginnings: SHS class readies for next chapter in their lives

It was a breezy afternoon at Scottsbluff Bearcat Stadium for the Scottsbluff High School graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 22, but nothing could dampen the smiles and the excitement from the 185 graduates who walked across the stage to get that hard-earned high school diploma.

The seniors have had a tough four years at Scottsbluff having gone through the pandemic and dealing with online learning, masks and canceled sports and activities. Through it all, senior John Mentgen summarized the past four years perfectly.

“It definitely feels like we got a good ending out of all this, like all the heroes fighting through the entire gauntlet and they finally defeat the final boss and get the award at the end,” he said. “That is what it feels like.”

Jazlyn Adams said this class become close and she will remember this class for years to come.

“I felt really accomplished after receiving my diploma,” Adams said. “I worked hard these past few years and I felt like it’s finally all paid off. I think everyone was excited to graduate but we were such a close class so it was sad but also bittersweet.”

Abbie Webb, who gave a spirited senior speech, said it is time to close one long chapter of her life and start a new one.

“I was ready to get that diploma after a long 12 years of waiting,” Webb said. “Although saying goodbye to many of my fellow classmates and my activities will be difficult, I could not be more excited for this new chapter of my life.”

This class had so many different hoops to jump through during their time at Scottsbluff from the pandemic that started their sophomore year to Zoom meetings and classes, online learning, and no activities.

“I think the pandemic hit our class pretty hard. A lot of things changed all at once, sporting events were gone, musical was gone, other activities. We were not able to compete in state competitions,” Adams said. “Our class is a very successful and hard-working class and being shut down kind of didn’t give us any hope.

“We definitely pulled together when we came back our junior year. It was different still being masked and all the restrictions. I think the hardest part for me was not being able to see everyone’s faces. I think our class surviving the pandemic was huge because I know it hit us hard.”

Webb also talked about the class that overcame the pandemic.

“Our class was so excited about a two-week break from school my sophomore year … and then things got weird,” Webb said. “We never ended up finishing our 2020 school year in person, but the real challenge came in my junior year. I lost countless opportunities. I did not get to compete at State HOSA in person. I did not get to attend All-State in person, I did not get an Old West Choir Fest Weekend, and I never got to see my classmates smiling faces for a whole year.

“...However, there was light in the darkness as I entered my senior year. Masks were removed and I could start relying on my activities again. My class did not only survive, but we lived. We took advantage of every opportunity; we smiled through every hardship, and we persevered through every challenge. I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of my class for everything we have accomplished together.”

This class definitely fought through a lot and succeeded. Mentgen said one of the best ways to succeed in school is to stay active. That is what he did and that is how he found his passions in all the activities he was involved in.

“It (being involved in activities) really gave me an opportunity to be a part of something that is bigger than myself and to be able to find my true passions in life through exploring all these different activities and to find who I am,” he said. “Activities are so important because, honestly, I would say activities are the life of our high school because you have academics, school and classes, but activities is where you make all those memories, make all those friends. All my friends are from those activities so it has given me a lot and I hope it has given other people a lot as well.”

The 185 graduates gathered in Bluffs Middle School to prepare for graduation and during the hour before the ceremony was to begin, the students reflected on their times at Scottsbluff and walked the halls of the middle school one final time.

Once the class emerged from the middle school gym, the class proceeded to march on the track in front of their family and friends to the middle of the football field.

There they embraced being together as a unit one more time for the next 90 minutes. When they finally walked across the stage, got their diplomas, moved their tassels from left to right and tossed their caps into the air, they were officially Scottsbluff High School graduates.

Webb’s advice to the graduates is for this class to make the right choice and make this graduating class something for everyone to be proud of.

“After we leave here today, we will be presented with two choices. What type of people will we become?” Webb said to the graduates in her senior speech. “We have the choice to dedicate our lives to the betterment of the world and all of its people. Or we have the choice to not. Our generation has been given plenty of descriptions and nicknames — sadly, not many of them are fantastic. We are known as phone fanatics, job hoppers, and meme lords — but my favorites are lazy, entitled. We believe in participation trophies and the easy road to success. We want everything handed to us on a silver platter, right? We have a lot of eyes on us guys and many people believe we do not have the means to succeed.

“However, I see our student body in many ways stereotypes fail to define. I see the athletes who wake up every morning before the break of dawn to practice their skills and perfect their craft. I see the musical theater students who are at the school until 11 each night to express their passion for the stage and entertainment. I see the students who dedicate countless hours to their school work and the improvement of their intellectual capabilities. I see the students who attend school each day to then work each night to provide for their families and themselves.

“I see a class who persevered through a global pandemic — who had countless opportunities stolen from them, but still, their passions never wavered — their drive never faltered. We are not lazy nor are we entitled, we are anything but.

“We are hardworking. We are driven. We are passionate. We are creative. We are diverse. We have the potential to influence change. We have the potential to create a different and better world.”

As Webb finished, she said, “The clock resets now and your time begins.”

That is the message Mentgen and Adams are also leaving with, one chapter is closed and a new one begins.

Mentgen said getting that diploma was the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

“I feel like this is a great capstone to all the work I have put in the last four years,” Mentgen said. “I am really excited. It is kind of like not an ending, but more like a stepping stone toward the next portion.”

Adams said while they had to say goodbye on Sunday, it isn’t a final goodbye for the class.

“I think that after graduation our class will still be close,” she said. “I also think our class has big plans and will have big successes in the future.”