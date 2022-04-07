Two Minatare seniors score nationwide Hagan Scholarship, credit counselor, mentor for success

Minatare seniors Alicia Gutierrez and Corina Meyers both plan to attend college in the fall, but they didn’t expect to receive a scholarship worth up to $48,000 to assist with their entire collegiate career.

Gutierrez and Meyers, both of whom plan to attend Chadron State College, received the Hagan Scholarship, which, according to a press release, is “a nationwide need-based merit scholarship designed to help high-achieving students graduate college debt-free.”

The Hagan Foundation awards fewer than 500 scholarships a year across the country, and the application process is long and tedious. Neither senior really wanted to go through the process, especially with the small likelihood of actually receiving the scholarship. However, guidance counselor Becky Mayhew and volunteer mentor Pat Randolph pushed them to complete the application.

“They (Mayhew and Randolph) pushed us,” Gutierrez said. “I was like, ‘No way I’m getting this. I’m not going to do it.’ And, they’re like, ‘No, just do it, just in case. You never know.’”

Mayhew said, “Every year we receive information from the Hagan Foundation, and so we, every year, try to get students to apply for that.”

Mayhew and Randolph thought Gutierrez and Meyers would fit the bill and pushed them to fill out the application.

“I just know how important education is, and I knew that these two deserved it,” Randolph said. “They have worked so hard. They’ve got their grades up. They’ve set an example for younger students. They have been in every activity that they can. They are just awesome girls. They just got excellent values, and so, Becky and I said they’re going to apply for the Hagan. And then we go, ‘You’re applying for the Hagan.’”

The application process had two rounds, both of which students were asked for detailed information about academics, extracurriculars, family finances and career aspirations. One of the hardest parts about filling out the application for both Gutierrez and Meyers was talking themselves up in the essay. With both being “pretty much involved in almost everything that’s going on” at the school, they didn’t want to be boastful.

Thankfully, Randolph is great at helping students feel confident about sharing their accomplishments and achievements.

“She (Randolph) is able to help bring that out in them, because to write their scholarships, they don’t want to share those kinds of things,” Mayhew said. “It’s easy to leave things out because you don’t feel like you can brag about yourself, and that’s really what I love about Pat is she can really help them to see what they might be overlooking in themselves. She is like a soul archaeologist.”

Randolph helped them explain their involvement in sports and student council, Gutierrez’s involvement in one act plays, Quiz Bowl and music and Meyers’ involvement in FFA and being a “rock star drummer” for the band.

For Randolph, it’s just about showing the students that they need to believe in themselves, just as she believes in them.

“I knew they deserved it; they deserved it so much,” she said. “And, like I’ve always told them and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said that — they say, ‘We can’t possibly get that,’ and I always say, ‘The only scholarship that you can’t possibly get is the one you don’t apply for.’”

With the push from Randolph and Mayhew, Gutierrez and Meyers completed their applications and made it past the first round and then the second round to score one of the biggest scholarships one could ask for.

The Hagan Scholarship offers up to $6,000 each semester for up to eight consecutive semesters — as long as students meet the scholarship criteria — based on total cost of things like tuition, fees, room, board and transportation.

According to a press release, “the scholarship also provides recipients with a practical understanding of important life skills not typically covered in the school curriculum via free workshops, Schwab brokerage accounts and study abroad.”

The two seniors said they couldn’t have done the work to receive such a scholarship without the help of Mayhew and Randolph. Their commitment to Gutierrez and Meyers, as well as all their senior classmates, with scholarship applications and college readiness is something that they are thankful to have in such a small school district.

“I’m just really thankful for them because I know if they didn’t push me, I probably wouldn’t have applied for as many scholarships and I probably wouldn’t have my essays be as good as they are because they helped me with writing," Gutierrez said.

Meyers said that having their help “motivates us to get them (applications) done. Most of us have procrastination issues, and it really helps out.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.