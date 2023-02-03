OSHKOSH — Garden County and Potter-Dix split a pair of prep basketball games Friday.

The Eagles girls (9-9) girls beat Potter Dix (5-11) 60-31, while the Coyotes (13-3) won the boys matchup 65-49.

The teams split the opening dozen points in the girls game before Garden County went on an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter.

Potter Dix closed to within four points in the second quarter before the Eagles went on another run to push their cushion to 26-11 at the break.

The third quarter was all Garden County. The Eagles forced eight turnovers and outscored Potter-Dix 22-8.

Garden County was led by McKenna Krueger’s game-high 22 points. Payton Fornander and Ridglyn Stanczyk both contributed 12 points.

Kailey Nicklas had nine points to lead Potter-Dix, while Lily Tabor added eight points.

Potter-Dix 65, Garden County 49: The Coyotes boys rallied to upend Garden County (15-4).

It was the second meeting between the teams in a span of a few weeks. Potter Dix beat Garden County 59-50 back on Jan. 20th.

Both teams would come out hot and trade jabs in the first quarter with four lead changes. The Coyotes would hit a late layup for a 12-11 lead.

The Eagles stingy defense kept Potter-Dix off the scoreboard for the first six minutes of the quarter.

The great defensive play would allow Garden County to take a 10-point lead and force Potter-Dix to take a timeout.

Potter-Dix then responded and closed to within 25-18 of Garden County at the break.

The Coyotes carried that momentum into the third quarter and opened the second half with an 11-3 run to take a three-point advantage.

The Eagles would erase that lead quickly with a 3-pointer. Each team then would start hitting shot after shot.

The quarter had a total of three lead changes and three ties and ended with Potter-Dix holding a slight 41-40 lead.

Potter Dix expanded the cushion to five points in the fourth quarter, forcing Garden County to call a timeout. But Potter Dix continued to pull away for a win

Potter-Dix's Luke Kasten would lead all scorers with 21 points, while Brayden Kasten added 16 points.

Garden County was paced by Logan Levick with 16 points. Johnny Vargas chipped in with 12.

Potter-Dix hosts Perkins County on Saturday. and Garden County faces Hyannis on Tuesday.

Girls

Garden County (60)

McKenna Krueger 22, Payton Fornander 12, Ridglyn Stanczy 12, Taylor Fornander 9, Olivia Christiansen 5

Potter Dix (31)

Kailey Nicklas 9, Lily Tabor 8, Madison Williamson 6, Tyenne Berner 6, Jayden Shoemaker 2.

Boys

Garden County (49):

Logan Levick 16, Johnny Vargas 12, Wade Dodge 7, Wyland Lobner 7, Carter Dormann 2, Zeke Christiansen 2

Potter-Dix (65):

Luke Kasten 21, Brayden Kasten 16, Dylan Tabor 13, Zachary Rotert 10, Karter Wittrock 5