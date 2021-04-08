Garth Brooks tops Cheyenne Frontier Days lineup

Additionally, the 125th annual “Daddy of ‘em All®” will feature nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will culminate in Championship Sunday where champions are crowned and legends are made.

For two nights, the Top-40 stars of the PBR will return to attempt to conquer the sport’s rankest bulls on the historic Wyoming Dirt at Cheyenne Frontier Days, strapping in for their shot to make the buzzer. A rider must stay on his bull for 8 seconds to advance. If he gets bucked off, he is out of the competition. The grueling match between Man and Beast continues until one prevails and is crowned the Last Cowboy Standing.

There will be hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists, food and music that celebrate the history and culture of the American West.

Concert ticket prices range from $49 – $94, rooftop starts at $150. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18 – $35. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.