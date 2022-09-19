Generous $40,000 Donation to City Fire Department from WESTCO

The City of Alliance would like to express our deep appreciation to WESTCO for their substantial donation of $40,000 to the Alliance Fire Department.

Following the unfortunate loss of their building at the corner of Black Hills and 3rd Street, David Briggs, General Manager of WESTCO contacted the City to express their gratitude that the Alliance Fire Department was able to isolate the fire and prevent further loss of materials and equipment. Mr. Briggs expressed his desire to further demonstrate their gratitude and proceeded to seek and was able to secure a grant in the amount of $20,000. WESTCO matched this grant dollar-for-dollar, for a total donation $40,000.

Mr. Briggs and Mr. Jess Wilmer presented the check to the City Council at its meeting held September 6, 2022.

Of this generosity, Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker stated “the fire department is very humbled by WESTCO’s overwhelming generosity. We have always had a great relationship with WESTCO and enjoy working with their staff members to accomplish some of our training goals. WESTCO has assisted us with training our members in grain bin rescues and most recently sponsored Propane Emergencies training that we conducted in the old KMART parking lot.”

These funds will be used to replace equipment damaged while fighting the Westco fire as well as to purchase other small equipment needs.

Our sincere thanks and appreciation to WESTCO for this donation and for being a part of the Alliance Community!