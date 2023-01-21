Gering boys get first win over Scottsbluff in a decade

GERING — It has been nearly a decade s since the Gering boys basketball team defeated Scottsbluff.

The Bulldogs accomplished that feat Saturday night in allowing the Bearcats to lead ionly twice in registering the 64-54 win.

The Scottsbluff girls beat Gering 57-45 in the opening game

Gering boys coach Rick Winkler said his team was ready.

“We tried not to focus on this game because we had the Chadron game in front of it and we talked about that we thought we could beat them,” Winkler said. “We thought we could attack them a little bit and that is kind of what we did. Everything worked good. We got out on shooters and they didn’t hit very many shots and we made shots when we needed to and rebounded well. Except for the end of the game, we took care of the ball pretty well.”

The defense was a huge part as Scottsbluff had lead of only 5-2 and 9-7.

After that, Gering led 19-16 after the first quarter on two Jackson Howard free throws and pushed the lead to 32-24 at the break on a Max Greeley 3-pointer

“Defense is what I talked about since I have taken over in that I really wanted to get after people,” Winkler said. “Sometimes it has worked and sometimes it hasn’t, but really in the last four to five games we focused on defense and every aspect of it. We wanted to attack people and make them have to make plays against our defense.”

The win was a jubilant one for the Bulldogs, after being on the losing side of the scoreboard against the Bearcats for so long. After the final whistle was sounded, the student section stormed the court and Winkler said the locker room was a happy time with a lot of emotion.

“We needed it (the win) and it was something I talked about when I took over that we could beat Scottsbluff and I obviously you want to beat everyone else, too or compete,” Winkler said. “I thought we had the team to get rid of that streak and now we need to start our own streak.”

Gering extended its lead to 43-33 in the second half on a Greeley bucket and lead by 11 points after three periods after Uriah Ybarra hit a free throw and Eli Marez hit a bucket at the buzzer for the 48-37 lead.

Scottsbluff made late run as they cut the lead to eight points at 54-46 on a Michael Mickey bucket.

Soon afterwards, the Bearcats sliced the Gering lead to five points with 1:30 to play on back-to-back hoops from Nate Kelley and Kellon Harris. Gering answered with two free throws by Ybarra and went up 60-52 on free throws by Kaden Bohnsack. Gering ended the game with two steals and uncontested lay-ups by Ybarra and Greeley to get the win.

Gering was led by Ybarra with 21 points followed by Greeley with 17 and Howard and Bohnsack each with 11.

Scottsblluff was led by Harris with 19 followed by Kelley with 17 and Mickey with 11.

The girls game was close in the first half as Scottsbluff held a 12-10 after the first quarter. The two teams were knotted late in the second quarter at 24-24 before Tierra West hit a bucket to put the Bearcats up 26-24 at halftime.

Scottsbluff outscored Gering 22-10 in the third quarter.

A big reason was the play of Paige Horne, who finished the night with 25 points with 14 points coming in the third quarter.

Scottsbluff led 36-27 before Gering cut the lead to 38-32 on a Makenzie Todd bucket. The Bearcats answered with seven straight points on five points from Horne and two from Marley Laucomer for a 49-34 lead after three periods.

Scottsbluff was paced by Horne with 25 points. followed by Payton Burda with 11.

Gering was led by Carleigh Pszanka with 11 points. Neveah Hrasky added eight points.