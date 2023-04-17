GERING — The tennis courts at Gering High School are now a deep blue surrounded by a gray boundary, matching the Bulldogs colors.

But the work at the facility goes beyond just a paint job.

The coated hard surface, which was placed this past summer, is called a post-tension court in which concrete is poured over cables or tendons, which is supposed to prevent the large cracks that had plagued the previous surface at the Gering facility.

Ron Swank, the coach for both the Bulldogs boys and girls tennis programs, admits he doesn’t really know all the technical aspects, but can tell you the surface is safer for the players.

The court facelift - a roughly $450,000 project - has provided his teams a home again which has led to the growth of both programs.

“We’ve probably doubled our numbers out,” Swank said. “It’s really helped recruiting.”

The work wrapped up around early September, which allowed the Bulldogs boys to have a few home matches on the court. And the girls have already hosted one match on it so far this spring.

“We were in Torrington when I got the call (last fall) that we could use (the courts),” Swank said. “I called up all the kids and we had a big party (at the courts). We had about 40 kids out here. It was a party. It wasn’t a practice.”

The court upgrade has been discussed since 2020, and the project was funded through an agreement between the City of Gering, the Gering Public Schools and private donations. Swank said the later group provided about a third of the cost and was spearheaded by Dr. George Schlothauer, a retired dentist, and his wife, Barb; as well as Zac and Cristiana Karpf.

H ealso credited Amy Seiler, the recreation director for the City of Gering, and Jennifer Sibal of the Gering Schools Foundation, were also key individuals, along with Gering Schools Superintendent Nicole Regan. The school board and city combined to cover about two-third of the project with the private funds going toward the remaining balance.

The work replaces a thick, asphalt court which was set about two decades ago and had begun to show its age. The old courts were torn out in early 2022.

“You could walk by and see where (the surface) was peeling up,” Swank said of the old court. “It looked like an ocean wave blowing across. We would have practice on it but I would go around with a shovel (before) and scrape the court so the kids wouldn’t fall down.”

Gering didn’t have a match on the courts the past two years, and instead were allowed to use the Scottsbluff High School facility.

The team used just two of the four courts for practice because of the conditions of the surface of the other two.

“Down at the far end (of the court) I used to call No. 4 , ‘The Oregon Trail’ because it literally looked like a trail. It was all cracked up and it was really dangerous to go to the net. (Court) No. 3 was really bad too, No. 2 was almost playable and No. 1 was almost playable.”

But being on the court could come at a price for the players.

Gering senior Hannah Walker recalled one teammate a few years back who rolled her ankle during a practice as she stepepd into one of the court hazards.

"It was a crack on the court," "She went to get a ball, caught her (foot) in the crack and that was it. It was about two weeks into practice and she was out for awhile."

A more solid footing is not the only thing that Walker and her teammates appreciate about the courts however.

"It's nice to not only be able to practice on your court, but to have (programs) come play at your school . Staying right here and not having to travel. It's just nice."