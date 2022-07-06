 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering City Band performs for Oregon Trail Days

The Gering City Band, under the direction of Randy Raines, will perform its annual Oregon Trail Days Concert Friday, July 8, at Gering Legion Park.

The concert will include classical works for concert band, music from movies and television and feature marches by composers such as John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Henry Fillmore. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The band's move to Legion Park is to provide a more town and community concert venue, reminiscent of the true "concert in the park" idea of earlier years.

The concert is open to the public and there is no admission charge.

