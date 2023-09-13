The Gering City Council has named a new finance director.

The council, which met Monday, approved the appointment of Lyndsey Matthews to the post. Matthews will take over the position after former Finance Director Liz Loutzenhiser accepted a position in the private sector.

Loutzenhiser had been acting finance director following the departure of Renae Jimenez from the position in 2021. Loutzenhiser also resigned from her position as finance director for the City of Scottsbluff .

Matthews addressed the council before her appointment.

"I grew up in the accounting and finance world, working side-by-side with my parents for many years and I'm very excited and grateful for this opportunity," Matthews said.

Matthews had previously worked at her parents firm, Eskam and Eskam, before taking a foray into the investment side of finance with Allen Capital Group.

"I tried to do the finance world of investing, and that just wasn't for me. So the accounting world is exactly where I've been my whole life, and I'm ready to get back to it and be a part of that again," she said.

Matthews said she is thankful for the support of both Loutzenhiser and City Administrator Pat Heath who she said have been more than willing to provide their assistance as she settles in to her new role.

She said also hoped to live up to Loutzenhiser's work, who she commended for her ability to fulfill the position.

"Following Liz Loutzenhiser, she's done a great job as the interim finance director," she said. "I hope to just fulfill the position in the way that it needs to fulfilled."

During the meeting, the council also appointed Mayor Kent Ewing as the elected official to attend the upcoming joint public hearing as well as appointing Heath as the representative for the meeting. Representatives from Gering City Council are required to attend the hearing because the city's proposed 2024 budget would raise levies above the limit set out under LB 644.

In other business, the council appointed George Crews to the city's planning commission.

Gering City Council will meet again on Sept 25 at 6 p.m.

Contact Jack Underwood: jack. underwood@starherald.com, 308632-9044.