Three Gering FFA chapter officers recently attended the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference, bringing back lessons to better their chapter and community.

Trace Leetch, Katelyn Shimic and Carter Shimic got the opportunity to attend the conference, which is an annual event organized by the National FFA Organization that brings together young leaders from across the United States to develop their leadership skills and inspire them to make a positive impact in their communities.

Gering FFA Vice President Katelyn Shimic said, “I learned many things while attending WLC like how to be change makers, role models in the community, and more about accepting everyone for their differences.”

One highlight of the conference was the opportunity for students to visit Capitol Hill and meet with lawmakers. This allowed FFA leaders to advocate for agricultural issues that are important to them and learn about the legislative process firsthand.

Gering FFA Treasurer Carter Shimic said, “I personally enjoyed touring all of the different memorials and monuments as well as meeting different people from all over the country.”

Participants got the chance to network with other like-minded individuals from different backgrounds, forming lasting connections with peers who share their passion for agriculture and leadership.

Gering FFA President Trace Leetch said, “WLC was extremely beneficial to me. I learned numerous things and have made connections with people that will last a lifetime. I was also introduced to many things that chapters all across the country do. One thing I would like to implement more of in our chapter is to host more community service projects to give back to our community.”