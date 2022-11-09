Gering library board meeting rescheduled

The Gering Library Board Meeting scheduled for Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. has been rescheduled for Nov. 21, at 5 p.m., at Western Library System, 615 S. Beltline Hwy. West in Scottsbluff.
The Gering Library Board Meeting scheduled for Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. has been rescheduled for Nov. 21, at 5 p.m., at Western Library System, 615 S. Beltline Hwy. West in Scottsbluff.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Social media reports of a woman missing from Gering are unfounded and the woman has been determined to be well.
Tyler Cochran went to school for welding, he’s an officially licensed private detective, and the only class he failed in high school was biolo…
Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the Scottsbluff school board. Incumbent Mark Lang will face challengers Ralph Paez, Eliseo “…
A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in northwest Nebraska when she was hit by a minivan as she walked along a highway.
Nebraska ranks in the top five U.S. states producing sugar beets by tonnage and 90% of that occurs in the Panhandle. As a country, the U.S. is…
Stull, Bearcats soar past Skyhawks to advance to the next round. The senior rushes for 217 and 5 touchdowns.
Results in Scotts Bluff County were slow to roll in Tuesday, with final tallies not released until after 3:40 a.m. All results are preliminary…
The woman was eating lunch at the Costco at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she finished her meal and left the store — leaving her wallet behind, she told police.
The Star-Herald was awaiting official Election Day results in key races in Scotts Bluff County, but as of press time those figures were not av…
Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.