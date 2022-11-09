 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering library board meeting rescheduled

The Gering Library Board Meeting scheduled for Nov. 15,  at 5 p.m. has been rescheduled for Nov. 21, at 5 p.m., at Western Library System, 615 S. Beltline Hwy. West in Scottsbluff.

 

