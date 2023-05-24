Gering Public Library and Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful (KSGB) are teaming up to clean up. KSGB donated two litter cleanup kits to the Gering Library for its patrons to check out.

Stop by the library to borrow a kit and join the KSGB Litter Crew. Each kit includes gloves, trash bags, a litter pickup tool, a bucket and a scale to measure your work. Each kit checks out for a week. With one of these kits, you can try "plogging."

Plogging is the Swedish term for a combination of picking up litter while jogging. According to Wikipedia, “As a workout, (plogging) provides variation in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking, or walking.”

Since KSGB is funded by grants, they rely on statistics. Please try to keep track of the time you spend, how many bags of trash you collect and the approximate weight of the trash. KSGB will use your data, photos and volunteer hours to support their programs.

For information, contact the Gering Public Library, 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.