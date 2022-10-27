 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gering man convicted, sentenced of making threats to police

A Scotts Bluff County District Court judge sentenced a Gering man to two years’ probation last week in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Trey Arellano, 21, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges in connection with a Feb. 18 arrest in which he is alleged to have threatened to kill police officers, and punched one of them, at the Scottsbluff Police Department.

He was initially charged with terroristic threats and assaulting an officer, two Class IIIA felonies, as well as two Class I misdemeanors for obstructing peace officers and resisting arrest.

Charges were amended and court documents show that he was sentenced on two counts of third-degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor, and one count of attempted resisting arrest.

Judge Andrea Miller presided over the case.

