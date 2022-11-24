Gering school board celebrates district-wide success at monthly meeting

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, which was filled with recognition and reports of great success across the district.

Among the success stories of the district’s students and staff were the conference championship victory by Gering High School’s One Act team, continued excellence by the GHS Cross Country teams, and the very first presentation of a district award for partnership with the United Way to Geil Elementary School.

The GHS One Act team claimed first place in conference competition on Saturday, Nov. 12, and were recognized with certificates from the board at Monday’s meeting. The board was also made aware of the team’s upcoming public performance of their show, “Silenced on Barbour Street,” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at GHS.

The girls’ and boys’ cross country teams were also recognized by the board on another highly successful season. Both teams placed sixth at state competition this year. Particular honors were given to Jadyn Scott for a fifth place finish at state and to Madison Seiler, who claimed a third state championship.

Recognition was also given to Geil Elementary School for their support of the United Way. Gering Public Schools superintendent Nicole Regan said that the United Way’s cause is very dear to her.

“One thing that I feel very passionate about, along with public schools, is the United Way. What we put in to support our community comes back to our students and our families. A strong, healthy community is a strong, healthy school district,” said Regan.

On behalf of Geil Elementary, principal Angela Morris accepted the first Gering Public Schools Community Champion Award for generating the most participation in the United Way’s annual campaign. The award will be transferred annually to a new champion as Gering schools continue their relationship with the United Way.

The board also heard a building update from Northfield Elementary School. Principal John Wiedeman brought along the entire student council from his school to help give the board a visible example of Northfield’s culture.

The student council read short passages they had written about concepts relating to their school, teachers, and experiences, all of which combined to spell out “Northfield”: Never give up, Opportunities, Really good friends, Teamwork/Teachers, Helpful, Friends and Faith/Family, Integrity, Experiences, Learning/Legendary, and Dreams.

New business included a presentation on the TeamMates Mentoring Program by Scotts Bluff County coordinator Mary Kay Haun. TeamMates works to match students with mentors capable of making an impact on their lives and success, and the Gering school board has been a supporter of the organization for 15 years.

Haun said that out of TeamMates’ 66 active matches in Scotts Bluff County throughout the 2021-2022 school year, 24 were in Gering schools. At this point in the current school year, 21 matches exist in Gering schools, with three mentees still waiting to be matched.

Board President B.J. Peters said that TeamMates has provided tangible benefits to Gering students, and that the board would continue its partnership with an annual $6,000 contribution.

“I think it has reaped some significant benefits for Gering students, and we want to see that continue,” said Peters.

The only action item on Monday’s agenda was in regard to the North Platte NRD Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. This plan assesses the risk of potential hazards to the school’s facilities, personnel, and students and details which strategic actions have and should be taken to decrease risk and increase preparedness. The board voted unanimously to approve the plan as written.

The next regular meeting of the Gering Public Schools Board of Education will take place on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.