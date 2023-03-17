Gering Public Schools has selected Gering alumnus Jesse Neugebauer for the role of Lincoln Elementary School Principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

Neugebauer received a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Vanderbilt University and a Master's Degree in School Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Neugebauer has been a third grade classroom educator for the last 10 years, serving in Metro Nashville Public Schools for four years and then returning to Nebraska in 2017 to teach at Longfellow Elementary School in Scottsbluff.

Neugebauer brings a variety of leadership experiences to the position, having served as a new teacher mentor, after-school club sponsor, parent advisory committee member, and on school and building leadership teams.

“Lincoln Elementary has a long history and tradition of excellence in education. It was as a student in the classrooms of the former Lincoln Elementary building that I was inspired as a learner and decided to be a teacher myself one day," said Neugebauer. "I look forward to working with the incredible team of faculty and staff at Lincoln Elementary as their new principal. Together we will continue the legacy of quality instruction, engaging learning opportunities for all students, impassioned service to our community, and inspiring today's learners to be the leaders of tomorrow."

Gering Public Schools Superintendent Nicole Regan cited Neugebauer’s experience, leadership, and student focus as traits that made him the right choice for the position.

“Jesse's passion for Gering, strong experience as an instructional leader, and focus on student connection and engagement will make him an outstanding addition to the Gering Public Schools administrative team," said Regan.

Neugebauer will succeed Principal Pam Barker, who has announced her retirement after serving in the district for 42 years. Lincoln staff members, parents and community partners provided feedback as a part of the selection process. The Gering Board of Education is scheduled to approve Neugebauer’s appointment at its regular meeting on Monday, March 20.