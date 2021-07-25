 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering student graduates from Southeast Community College
0 comments

Gering student graduates from Southeast Community College

  • 0

Dakota K. Gellner, of Gering, was among Southeast Community College in Nebraska students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2021 Spring semester on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

Gellner graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in dental assisting.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News