GERING - The Bulldogs will have their largest contingent at this weekend's NSAA state wrestling tournament in the six years that Jarred Berger and his coaching staff have headed the program.

Ten Gering boys grapplers advanced from last weekend's Class B District 2 tournament at Ralston High School: Frost Wallace, Isaiah Murillo, Axton Stone, Jayden Hakert, Jordan Shirley, Rece Knight, Brasen Hakert, Keegan Allen, Taydon Gorsuch and Collin Schwartzkopf.

They are joined by Hailey Medina and Arianna Canseco, two members of the first-year Bulldogs' girls team, who qualified in district competition the previous week.

"We're pretty excited about that," Berger said. "We had nine the year we won (Class B in 2021) as a team. We're looking forward to going down (to Omaha) and seeing what these kids can do. We wrestled well (in Ralston). The competition was pretty tough and we had a couple bad rounds (in the tournament). We lost some matches that I thought we probably should have won. But the 'Big Dance' is this week and those are (the matches) that are the most important."

The state tournament begins Thursday at the CHI Center and continues through Saturday night.

Schwartzkopf returns to the tournament a year after he was pinned in the 220-pound championship match. He carries a 35-1 season record into the same weight bracket this weekend.

"Unfortunately I lost but I have been using that ever since as motivation," Schwartzkopf said on Tuesday afternoon. "It's a chip on my shoulder and I've taken it one match at a time (this year). I've been putting in the work and going as hard as I can. I think I'm way more mentally tough than I was last year. I have had some hiccups during the year in terms of taking some (opponents) lightly and it caught me in a couple matches. I just need to take it one match at a time (at state) and just give it 100 (percent) every time."

Berger said Schwartzkopf's mental approach matches his physical abilities on the mat.

"He is one of the smartest wrestlers I've ever coaches," Berger said. "He has great mat awareness and been around the sport since he was a little kid. Just being around it and watching it, he is a student of the sport. He is very smart on the mat and aware of where he is, aware of the time and the score. You put that together with his physical stength and you've got a pretty tough wrestler."

Schwartzkopf's goal is to win one more match than last year, and Berger believes a number of Bulldogs wrestlers could reach the medal stand as well if they compete to their abilities.

"We take these kids to big tournaments throughtout the year, bigger brackets than state," Berger said. "We do that to prepare them for state, but nothing can compare to this weekend. It's a show. But we still treat it is a business trip. We intend to go down there and wrestle well and just take it one match at a time."